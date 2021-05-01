Emphasis on Undrafted Free Agency Even Greater After Seahawks Stick at Pick No. 56

Initially expected to move down from pick No. 56 in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks surprisingly stood firm at their spot and selected an exciting receiving talent in Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge. However, such a decision has its consequences, now leaving Seattle with just two remaining picks on the third and final day of the event.

RENTON, WA - Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, it was highly speculated the Seahawks - possessing a league-low three picks - would attempt to trade back to accumulate more capital. With notorious draft-day dealer John Schneider at the helm, a move down seemed all but certain. However, they surprisingly stayed put at No. 56 Friday night, selecting Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge after a potential trade with an unknown team fell through.

"We thought we were close [to trading down], but then we lost something right at the end," said Schneider following the conclusion of the second and third rounds. "It just kind of fell apart and we just moved forward, and we're excited to take our guy."

Now, entering the final day of the draft, Seattle has just two more picks slotted at No. 129 and 250. If neither pick is traded away, Schneider and company will end up waiting an average of 82.3 spots between selections.

The Seahawks may still be able to add more ammo at some point, however. While they've made their uncertainty about this year's unique draft very clear, whether it be exemplified through their trade for safety Jamal Adams or more recent comments, it's certainly hard to imagine such an historically active franchise standing pat the rest of the way.

They haven't been shy using future picks to hop back into previous drafts. Although they lack a first-round pick yet again in 2022, they do boast a more 'healthy' dose of selections. This includes an extra fourth-rounder, acquired from the Jets in the Adams trade, which could potentially net them an early fifth this year. They also have all of their original late-round picks, giving them an opportunity to snag an additional sixth or seventh this afternoon.

Whether that happens or not, they may be able to use their limited capital to their advantage. With very few rookies set to be drafted by Seattle in the next handful of hours, roster spots and chances to compete for playing time should still be aplenty. That will be appealing to the many prospects who end up going undrafted by the day's end, seeing the potential opportunity to come into a winning organization with a decent chance of breaking through.

"I think we're going to be very attractive with just three picks," Schneider told reporters.

With clear needs remaining at center, cornerback, SAM linebacker, and a few other positions, the Seahawks will need every bit of help they can get—especially of the affordable variety. OverTheCap.com currently has the team at just $6.8 million in salary cap space, but that number will go down even further after thy sign their draft class. Therefore, filling out their remaining holes post-draft - whatever they may be - is going to be a tough task to accomplish.

Undrafted free agency has been kind to this Seahawks' regime in the past, bringing them organizational legends such as receivers Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse. More recently, they were able to come to a deal with Texas defensive tackle Poona Ford, who they've since rewarded with a two-year extension for his increasingly stellar play through his first three seasons in the NFL.

But recruiting undrafted free agents has been hard for them overall as of late, given their high volume of picks in years past. Since Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll took over in 2010, the Seahawks have never made less than eight selections in a draft. They've even handed in as many as 11 draft cards not just once, but three times in a little over a decade. This has made it incredibly hard for any undrafted free agent to crack the roster, let alone some of their actual picks.

Schneider recognizes the flaw in that, and how their current predicament may benefit them in the long run.

"In the last several years, we've had seven, eight, 10 picks, and so it's been hard for us to recruit guys and try to convince them [to sign]. ... Naturally, when you have three draft choices, I think we're gonna be a very, very attractive landing spot."

Thankfully for them, they have one of the best recruiters in the nation when it comes to any and every level of football with Carroll. And after his recent statement about wanting to re-emphasize competition throughout the Seahawks' roster this summer, it shouldn't come as much of a challenge selling some of the most talented undrafted free agents on the 'Emerald City.'

As Carroll put it, "We're fired up to recruit."