Ex-Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, like a lot of professional athletes during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, is doing his part to help others by contributing to a variety of causes.

While everyone around the country practices social distancing looking to flatten the curve, Sherman has been using his time wisely playing a lot of Call of Duty with other celebrities such as Eagles safety Darius Slay and professional gamer Josiah "Slacked" Berry. Their game play will be live streamed on Twitch for Stream Aid 2020, a charity event as they raise money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Earlier this week, Sherman spoke with Forbes' Christina Settimi via a phone interview to discuss the game they will be playing and what he will be doing during the event.

"We're playing [Call of Duty] Warzone, and I'm going to get my load out and pull four or five kills," Sherman said. "I'm definitely going to provide some laughs."

"I am excited to help raise money and raise awareness for this cause. And just as important, entertain everyone and take their minds off of it for a few minutes."

Enthusiast Gaming, a Canadian based E-Sports company partnering with Twitch for the event, also lists the five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner as a minority shareholder. Through one of its gaming branches, Luminosity Gaming, the Seattle Surge team will be allowed to participate.

Forbes also spoke to Enthusiast Gaming's President and Founder, Menashe Kestenbaum, and he shared they will be replacing the typical advertisements on their digital platform with information about the event.

"We are giving up revenue, actually," said Kestenbaum. "And we are happy to - to provide an environment that allows viewers to feel whole and allow them to connect."

Per Forbes, the World Health Organization has raised $108 million from over 200,000 donors for their COVID-19 efforts. All funds raised will be distributed to monitor the spread of the virus, as well as providing supplies to help develop vaccines and medicines for treating patients.