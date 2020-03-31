SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Ex-Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief

Landon Buford

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, like a lot of professional athletes during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, is doing his part to help others by contributing to a variety of causes.

While everyone around the country practices social distancing looking to flatten the curve, Sherman has been using his time wisely playing a lot of Call of Duty with other celebrities such as Eagles safety Darius Slay and professional gamer Josiah "Slacked" Berry. Their game play will be live streamed on Twitch for Stream Aid 2020, a charity event as they raise money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Earlier this week, Sherman spoke with Forbes' Christina Settimi via a phone interview to discuss the game they will be playing and what he will be doing during the event.

"We're playing [Call of Duty] Warzone, and I'm going to get my load out and pull four or five kills," Sherman said. "I'm definitely going to provide some laughs."

"I am excited to help raise money and raise awareness for this cause. And just as important, entertain everyone and take their minds off of it for a few minutes."

Enthusiast Gaming, a Canadian based E-Sports company partnering with Twitch for the event, also lists the five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner as a minority shareholder. Through one of its gaming branches, Luminosity Gaming, the Seattle Surge team will be allowed to participate. 

Forbes also spoke to Enthusiast Gaming's President and Founder, Menashe Kestenbaum, and he shared they will be replacing the typical advertisements on their digital platform with information about the event.

"We are giving up revenue, actually," said Kestenbaum. "And we are happy to - to provide an environment that allows viewers to feel whole and allow them to connect."

Per Forbes, the World Health Organization has raised $108 million from over 200,000 donors for their COVID-19 efforts. All funds raised will be distributed to monitor the spread of the virus, as well as providing supplies to help develop vaccines and medicines for treating patients.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Breakdown: B.J. Finney Offers Seahawks Tremendous Flexibility

After starting 13 games for Pittsburgh over the past four years at center and both guard spots, Finney's arrival in Seattle should give coach Mike Solari a bevy of options figuring out his starting offensive line for 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

Russell Wilson Receives New Weapon in Seahawks Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Seattle already has Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but if the draft lines up as it did in this mock, general manager John Schneider may not be able to resist drafting another receiver early to give Russell Wilson another weapon in his arsenal.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Need Naz Jones to Resurface in 2020

Once viewed as a possible building block for Seattle's defensive line, injuries and inconsistent play prevented Jones from contributing over the past two seasons. Entering a contract year, will he be able to bounce back?

Corbin Smith

Matt Hasselbeck: Steve Hutchinson's Best Years Came with Seahawks

Though left Seattle on bad terms, Hutchinson enjoyed one of the best careers by a player in Seahawks franchise history and time has helped heal those wounds. A former teammate believes he'll be best remembered for his time in the Pacific Northwest.

Landon Buford

by

Footballfan55

Russell Wilson, Multiple Seahawks Hoping NFL Punts One Helmet Rule

Seattle fans have been pleading for throwback uniforms for years, but NFL rules haven't allowed it to happen. Count Wilson among those who hopes it will be possible as early as 2021.

Landon Buford

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Rashaad Penny

During Rashaad Penny's second season starting behind Chris Carson, he was finally able to find some success in two games before tearing his ACL in December. With his future in Seattle uncertain, what's next for the former first-round pick?

Thomas Hall10

by

Footballfan55

Could Seahawks Turn to Trade Market for Running Back Help?

The Seahawks are going to need to add at least one running back to their rotation. But instead of spending a mid-round pick on an unproven talent, could they be players in the trade market?

Colby Patnode

by

Bobup

Evaluating Safety-to-Cornerback Conversion Candidates for Seahawks in 2020 NFL Draft

Thanks to the coaching of Pete Carroll and his staff, the Seahawks have found great success transitioning college safeties to cornerback. Analyst Matty Brown looks at the three 2020 prospects who could be candidates to make such a conversion in Seattle.

Matty F. Brown

What's your favorite King Dome memory?

Corbin Smith

by

coonhollowgreg

Why Ex-Seahawks First Round Pick Germain Ifedi Doesn't Deserve Bust Label

Though he may not have played up to the standard of a first-round pick, recent drafts suggest Ifedi performed well in comparison to most of his peers and highlight the difficulties for NFL teams trying to find quality tackles.

Corbin Smith

by

wantcoffee99