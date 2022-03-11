Skip to main content
Examining Free Agent EDGE Options For Seahawks

The Seahawks are in dire need of a boost off the edge next season. Nick Lee goes over some of the options they'll be able to comb through on the free agent market starting next week.
A team that has a fierce pass rush can compete in any game in the NFL, even if the rest of their roster is subpar. At this juncture, with the Seahawks having jettisoned two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, their roster is subpar. But they also find themselves with almost $50 million in cap space to work with. 

Pass rushers come at a premium these days and Seattle may need to fork over some serious dough to bring in one of the top options in free agency. 

Putting them into categories of last resort, capable veterans and best fit, here are some possible options the Seahawks could bring in among pass rushers off the edge.

Last Resort

USATSI_17403860

Derek Barnett

This category will mostly consist of former first-round draft picks who have not panned out. Barnett was taken with pick No. 14 in 2017 by the Eagles and never put together numbers that justified it. Sure, the Eagles won the Super Bowl in his rookie season, but he has turned in just one season north of 5.5 sacks in five years. In 2021, he totaled just 2.0 sacks. The first-round talent is still there; and with some coaching, he could at least yield four or five sacks in 2022.

Dante Fowler Jr.

If there was a poster child for premier pass rushing prospects who were busts, Fowler would be in the running. The Jaguars took him with pick No. 3 in 2015 and he lasted just two-and-a-half seasons in Jacksonville. With the Rams in 2019, he did put together what is now looking like an anomaly, posting 11.5 sacks. That is his only season of more than 4.5 sacks since 2017. With Seattle's new-look defense, he may be a fit. However, his attitude and lack of consistency may turn fans and coaches off.

Everson Griffen

A few years ago, many Seahawks fans were clamoring for Griffen. He went elsewhere and then ended up back in Minnesota in 2021. His best days are behind him, having recently turned 34 years old. He did have 5.0 sacks in just nine games last year. Another concern is that he finished the season on the non-football illness list, dealing with mental health challenges late in the season.

Capable Veterans

Jadeveon Clowney

Do the Seahawks dare go round two with Clowney? The first go-around was a rollercoaster. Despite positive peripheral numbers, he finished his only campaign in Seattle with just 3.0 sacks in 2019. After a lost year with the Titans in 2020, he signed on with the Browns last spring and had a resurgence. He posted 9.0 sacks and 19 quarterback hits⁠—the second-highest total of his career. Amazingly, he is still not yet 30 years old and clearly still has some juice in the tank. Perhaps there is a situation where both sides feel like a reunion would be beneficial, especially given the change in staff on Seattle's defense. 

Melvin Ingram

Ingram's best years are definitely in the rearview mirror, but he can still offer some quality production. He is only a few seasons removed from three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2017 to 2019⁠—all with the Chargers. He is a versatile, athletic weapon that Clint Hurtt and company would love to have at their disposal. Despite his low sack total of 2.0 last season, Pro Football Focus rewarded him with a strong 79.7 overall grade.

Jason Pierre-Paul

Even at 33 years old, Pierre-Paul is just one season removed from a Pro Bowl campaign. As part of the 2020 Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, he posted 9.5 sacks. He hit a speed bump in 2021, with just 2.5 sacks and a lowly 49.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. This likely drives down his price, which would have otherwise been lofty had he been a free agent following his 2020 campaign. 

