Film Breakdown: Anticipation Key Trait Behind Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's MVP Season

Matty F. Brown

Russell Wilson is well on his way to a career year. Through seven games of the 2020 season, Wilson has completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,151 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. That puts the 31-year-old quarterback on pace for NFL-best numbers, in addition to shattering his own previous highs. The "Let Russ Cook" movement has indeed resulted in delicious Wilson gastronomy.

With the Seahawks passing at such a high rate, avoiding negative plays from the inherently more risky pass is vital for staying on schedule. Wilson has always played with strong decision-making. At times it borders on the over cautious. Becoming more aggressive in 2020, his ninth in the league, Wilson has been able to establish an attacking element to his mental make-up: anticipation.

We’ve seen Wilson’s pre-snap reading of defenses and attacking mindset succeed throughout this season. The level of confidence Wilson is playing with has only accentuated the anticipation he is now throwing with. The result is Wilson becoming even more difficult for opposition to defend, with the ball thrown rapidly to the coverage beater.

Versus the Falcons, thanks to the 3x1 nub alignment of Greg Olsen, Wilson knew he was getting zone coverage. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer continues to find ways to help Wilson's line of scrimmage diagnosis. Post-snap, Wilson threw the ball with such early venom that Olsen almost dropped the touchdown in surprise. Watch the below video with sound on for an explanation:

The Minnesota Vikings victory had more Cover 3 Weak Sky coverage with Seattle in another trips set. This time, Wilson’s isolated receiver was DK Metcalf. The backside of this zone coverage essentially plays out like man.

image 2
Bullet

Wilson won the cat-and-mouse game that Harrison Smith was interested in playing pre-snap. The passer knew where the touchdown was and didn't get tricked into thinking he was facing two-high zone. He looked off the deep middle of field safety, Smith flared out with the running back as expected, and Wilson bulleted the football to Metcalf’s glance route. 

Metcalf is a weapon of mass destruction that defenses cannot contain. We witnessed the power of this threat in the most recent game at home to the San Francisco 49ers. This time, Seattle was in an under center trips formation with the running back aligned to the strong side. 

Wilson knew he was getting an isolated one-on-one to Metcalf on the sideline. He threw the football super early to the comeback, knowing this was coming open well before the break. Wilson beat the pressure and kept the clock ticking in the four-minute drill scenario.

image 3
Pre-Break 

An elite quarterback like Wilson playing with this level of anticipation keeps defensive coordinators scrambling desperately for solutions which don’t exist. Mixing things up and trying to disguise certain looks is one option.

We’ve seen some mistakes from Wilson misjudging his anticipation ability - the Budda Baker pick sticks in the mind - but it’s his fearlessness to keep trusting his instincts and reads that makes him so incredible right now. He will pursue these opportunities.

Add Wilson’s usual brilliance - tight windows, moon balls, and improvisation - to his quick-hitting anticipation and it all becomes obvious why Wilson is the leading MVP candidate. 

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

