Film Breakdown: Dishing Hits and Making Picks, Seahawks S Ryan Neal Flourishes in Secondary

As he admitted to reporters a couple of weeks ago, after being waived during final roster cuts in early September, Seahawks safety Ryan Neal considered quitting football.

But ultimately, Neal decided to re-sign with the team’s practice squad, where he spent most of the 2019 season. After he was called up to the active roster against the Cowboys in Week 3, starter Jamal Adams suffered a groin injury early in the fourth quarter, forcing the former Southern Illinois standout into the lineup in his place.

It’s safe to say the 6-foot-3, 200 pound defender has surpassed all expectations since then, registering 10 solo tackles, a pass defensed, and two interceptions, including a game-winning pick in the end zone to hold off Dallas. Logging 100 snaps in the past two games and making his first career start in Miami last weekend, he earned a stellar 74.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, helping Seattle stay undefeated and atop the NFC West division.

“He’s become a great addition to this opportunity and to this defense to do what he’s been doing,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “So he brings a lot with him, it’s not just athleticism, it’s the smarts and his attitude and his character and all that’s added to it.”

What has stood out from Neal’s first extensive NFL action on defense? Check out my latest film study as I analyze his coverage skills, run defense, and open field tackling while assessing where he fits into the Seahawks plans the rest of this season.