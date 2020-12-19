GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Film Breakdown: How Seahawks Spread Conflict Run Concept Could Help Beat Rams

Analyst Matty Brown investigates how the Seahawks spread run game concepts created second level conflict for the Jets defense and could help in a Week 16 rematch with the Rams.
Yes, the New York Jets last Sunday may have been the worst opponent the Seattle Seahawks have faced in the Pete Carroll era. That acknowledged, the Seahawks still managed to achieve some things that are promising for the rest of their 2020 season.

One element was schematic design that led to a 28-yard run. We have seen Brian Schottenheimer's attack try more spread principles in their run game. However, this big-hitting rush was notable in how it added a ton of conflict at the second level. The defense was widened pre and post-snap, creating a huge hole for Chris Carson to surge through.

While the Jets are 0-13 for an obvious reason (they stink) and were dealing with a brand new defensive coordinator - yes, they should have had a more obvious player in the B-Gap on this play - this Seattle design beat a front and coverage concept that is ubiquitous in the NFL. 

Furthermore, it's similar to what the Los Angeles Rams will look to run in the monumental Week 16 clash. Not only will conflict-inducing runs from this spread look ease Russell Wilson's task; they may force a defensive adjustment from Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Matty F. Brown analyzes why it worked in the video breakdown above.

