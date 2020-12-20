Film Breakdown: Jamal Adams Thrives in Seahawks Cover 1 Robber

Analyst Matty Brown breaks down how Adams has found success in the "robber" role in Cover 1 schemes for the Seahawks.

Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams' game against the New York Jets was always going to make headlines. After all, Adams was facing the team who drafted him and then, with things gone sour, traded him. As expected, Adams achieved the spectacular against his old friends, setting the all-time record for most defensive back sacks in a season at 8.5.

In truth, though, this wasn't Adams' best game of the season. He overplayed certain things, failed to suitably show up at times as a backside lever in the run fit, and lost out in man coverage versus tight end routes.

The most exciting part of Adams' game, asides from his pass rush ability, was the playmaker's superb Cover 1 Robber play. Adams' pass coverage is massively underrated in general and this particular defense enables Adams to play 'free.' It's here where the 25-year old can rely on his playmaking instincts and processing. Matty F. Brown breaks down the play in a new Seahawk Maven video.