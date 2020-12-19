GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Film Breakdown: Penny Hart Presents Intriguing 'Gadget' Weapon for Seahawks

Analyst Matty Brown revisits Penny Hart's Senior Bowl performance and breaks down a reverse play for the Seahawks that signals he could be a fun gadget weapon for the team to use moving forward.
Author:
Publish date:

The Seahawks' blowout 40-3 win over the New York Jets featured many big plays. There was one highlight, however, that really popped off the screen. Penny Hart's 19-yard run on a reverse hand-off flashed explosiveness that we haven't seen from the offense in a while.

In the 2019 pre-draft process, the former Georgia State star impressed at the Senior Bowl against some of the best draft prospects. I attended the showcase event in Mobile, Alabama and was blown away by his quick agility to separate in the underneath areas. 

However, Hart's stock plummeted after a disappointing pro-day where the numbers contradicted the on-tape - plus in-person - speed and athleticism. Hart ended up being signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent before being waived with an injury settlement.

The receiver eventually found his way to Seattle's practice squad. Entering his second season, Hart managed to leap frog John Ursua onto the Seahawks 53 and is now earning playing time. Matty F. Brown breaks down Hart's story, roster outlook, and 19-yard carry in his latest video. Whatever the testing numbers, Hart could be an exciting gadget piece for the Seahawks offense moving forward.

Film Breakdown: Penny Hart Presents Intriguing 'Gadget' Weapon for Seahawks

