Following Back-to-Back Second Half Shutouts, Seahawks Hoping Latest Performances Are Indicative of Journey Ahead

Finishing off games has been a struggle for the Seahawks in 2021. But over the past two weeks, they've held the 49ers and Texans scoreless in the second halves of their respective matchups. With the playoffs still a faint possibility, they're hoping these strong finishes are indicative of what's to come.

Pete Carroll has approximately 12,000,000 ways of emphasizing the importance of finishing games. Some are catchier than others, but each one drives home the same key point: successful football teams close things out on their own terms.

Unfortunately, this has not been reflected by the Seahawks' efforts for most of the 2021 campaign. In six of their first 11 games, they were outscored 88-29 in the second half and overtime and, unsurprisingly, went 0-6 in those instances. Such a chasmic point differential falls on the collective shoulders of a stagnant offense, particularly in the final three games of that stretch, though no unit is exempt from at least some share of the blame.

Over their last two games, however, the Seahawks have switched gears and held the 49ers and Texans scoreless through the second halves of their respective matchups. Both teams combined for just 347 yards, two turnovers and an offensive EPA of -22.9 in that time, courtesy of TruMedia.

For contrast: in the second half and overtime of the six aforementioned losses, the Titans, Vikings, Rams, Packers, Cardinals and Washington combined for 1,455 yards, one turnover and an offensive EPA of 36.7.

While some will immediately point to the level of talent—or lack thereof—Seattle has faced this month as the primary reason for its success, spoiler alert: this is the NFL, where even the bad—or, in San Francisco's case, hobbled—teams are sometimes competitive. The defense also had its fair share of struggles against both clubs in the first halves of each game. The 49ers went into halftime with a 23-21 lead after recording 203 yards of total offense. A week later, the Texans opened their afternoon with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive and trailed by only six points through the first three quarters.

“I feel like we executed a lot better," linebacker Bobby Wagner said of the defense's second-half success in Houston. "I think that first drive they were able to move the ball down the field, we didn't execute as well as we should have. But after we kind of calmed down and started to lock in, we were able to stop them from scoring.”

The ability to not only bounce back from such early-game struggles, but absolutely shut down their opponent in response, is exactly the reason why the Seahawks' defense deserves praise. Plus, it accomplished this feat without safety Jamal Adams, who exited the team's 30-23 win over San Francisco in the second quarter.

Although it's very unlikely this scoreless streak will continue, especially with a matchup against the high-flying Rams on the docket this Sunday, these types of performances are a great confidence boost for a team that simply cannot afford to lose another game the rest of the way.

Sitting at a record of 5-8 following their two consecutive wins, the Seahawks are in the middle of a tight, mediocre NFC wild-card race. Three teams ahead of them in the standings hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over them, so while it appears as if they're only one game out of the conference's final playoff spot at the moment, that number is actually two. Essentially, the best way for them to circumvent this is by running the table and winning their last four games. Of course, that's not a guarantee of a postseason berth, but it's their best shot at clinching one.

As such, the Seahawks hope the rest of their season will follow a similar script to that of their last two games. Whether they're ultimately rewarded at the end of their journey or not, all they can do is finish strong. If a lack of time becomes their downfall and the road stops on January 9, it will at least be on their terms.