Former Seahawks Scout Views Darrell Taylor as Strong SAM Linebacker Candidate

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy has no doubts Taylor offers the athleticism and overall ability to strongside linebacker in the NFL and believes he will play a similar hybrid role to Bruce Irvin in Pete Carroll's scheme. But he hopes the team still maximizes on his biggest strength: turning up the heat on quarterbacks.

When the Seahawks reported for annual rookie minicamp to kick off their offseason program last weekend, the top attraction wasn't necessarily draft picks D'Wayne Eskridge, Tre Brown, and Stone Forsythe participating in their first NFL practices.

Instead, all eyes gravitated to 2020 second-round selection Darrell Taylor, who missed his entire rookie season recovering from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg. Since he didn't play in any games or accrue an NFL season, he was allowed to participate in the minicamp alongside Seattle's incoming rookies and a handful of other veterans with minimal service time.

Back healthy after a trying year, Taylor soaked in the opportunity to return to the field and partake in football-related activities once again, even if it was during a non-contact session without pads.

"It was it was pretty hard last year not being on the field, but I had my teammates helping me out - older guys just whispering in my ear every now and then, coaches talking to me," Taylor told reporters after Friday's opening session. "So I stayed the course last year, just trying to be humble and trying to stay positive about what was going on. Just getting out here today was very exciting. Being out here with my new teammates and stuff, it was something or the books, and I'm excited and looking forward to the future, what's coming up next."

Sporting a new number (No. 52) in honor of his late mother, Taylor saw work double-dipping as a defensive end and an outside linebacker. Per coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks plan to utilize him at both positions in a similar manner to former first-round pick Bruce Irvin, who started at strongside linebacker and rushed as a LEO defensive end on passing downs.

"He's an outside player for us - rush outside, outside linebacker, both jobs he's taking a look at," Carroll remarked. "He did a lot [of outside linebacker] in college, he did a lot of dropping, did a lot of rushing. We liked him as a rusher first - we still do. But he's got all of the athleticism, he's a real natural athlete, really light on his feet. Burst, explosion, change of direction is really good. So this is not going to be a challenge for him to learn the position."

"We need to see how he feels when we do mix him, dropping and rushing, knowing that we want to see him as an outside rusher as well in passing situation. So we're double teaching him, and he's just such a good-looking athlete, he looks like he can do whatever you need him to do, so we have no real restrictions or hesitation on his range of play."

One of Taylor's most staunch advocates coming out of the college ranks, former NFL scout Jim Nagy invited Taylor to the Senior Bowl two years ago, viewing him as one of the top pass rushing prospects in his class. Due to his injury, he wasn't able to participate in practices or the all-star showcase that week, but he still was in attendance in Mobile to speak with coaches and scouts.

When asked what stood out about Taylor's game, Nagy cited his physicality, explosiveness, and ability to turn speed to power rushing off the edge, indicating he possessed skills and traits "you can't coach." Understanding what the young defender went through last year and all of the setbacks he endured, he was ecstatic to see him finally able to play again.

"Actually, watching all your guys coverage of the minicamp was fun," Nagy said during a recent interview on the Locked On Seahawks podcast. "I actually texted - I hadn't reached out to Darrell in quite a while - so I hit him up with a text and just told him how great it was to see him back out there. So I'm happy for him."

Looking at where Taylor fits into Seattle's defensive plans, Nagy interestingly viewed him as a better candidate to play outside linebacker than Irvin, going as far as saying that he viewed Taylor as a "tad more athletic" than his predecessor when comparing the two coming out of college. He has the athletic fluidity to drop back into coverage and enough size to hold up at the point of attack off the edge as a run defender, creating plenty of intrigue.

But while Nagy believes he can shift to SAM linebacker in a pinch and play the role at a high level, Taylor's primary strength remains rushing the passer. Coming off his injury, Nagy remains hopeful the Seahawks will maximize on his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks more than they did with Irvin during his first four seasons.

"In relation to Bruce [Irvin], I know in terms of like the outside linebacker stuff, I think that I would have seen Darrell more as an outside linebacker coming up than I would have seen Bruce and to see Bruce play it, I think that, you know, I have an easier time seeing Darrell in that role," Nagy elaborated. "But I do feel like you've got to let this guy rush the quarterback. You can call him a SAM linebacker, but it's almost like there was a little frustration that Bruce didn't rush as much as a lot of people probably would have liked. And I hope that's not the case with Darrell, because that's one thing he can do. He could compress that pocket and in effect, the quarterback. So I hope they let him do that."

Admitting he was "leaned out" at 245 pounds, Taylor plans to add a bit more muscle back to his frame before training camp to be able to hold up as a defensive end. Back fully healthy, with K.J. Wright still remaining unsigned, he should be squarely in the mix to earn the SAM starting job in training camp along with providing additional punch rushing off the edge, serving a critical role in Carroll's defensive scheme moving forward.