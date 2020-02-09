Former Seahawks to Watch in Sunday’s XFL Double Header

Just one week after the Chiefs took home the Super Bowl title in Miami, the XFL will launch its inaugural season with two double headers this weekend.

After a highly successful first day of games on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Vipers will travel to to battle the New York Guardians and the St. Louis BattleHawks will face the Dallas Renegades. The first game will be televised on FOX at 11 AM PST, while the second game will air on ESPN at 2 PM PST.

Which former Seahawks will be looking to help their respective teams to a Week 1 victory?

Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians

Though both will be in backup roles, the Vipers have two former Seahawks in receiver Tanner McEvoy and linebacker Emmanuel Beal. After going undrafted out of Wisconsin, McEvoy spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Seattle, catching 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Undrafted out of Oklahoma, Beal signed with Seattle before the 2018 season, but never played a down for the team.

The Guardians will be represented by just one ex-Seahawk, as reserve running back Justin Stockton will suit up as a possible third down back option. Stockton, who starred at Texas Tech, spent a few weeks in the Pacific Northwest during training camp prior to the 2018 season.

St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades

Easily the biggest name among former Seahawks playing in the XFL, the BattleHawks used a first round pick on running back Christine Michael. Drafted in the second round by Seattle back in 2013, he was expected to be the heir apparent for Marshawn Lynch, but in two stints with the franchise, he rushed for only 915 yards and six touchdowns in 26 games. St. Louis also has tight end Wes Saxton, who spent time on Seattle's practice squad last season, as well as linebacker Terence Garvin, who recorded 25 tackles in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2017.

One of Seattle's biggest preseason stars back in August, receiver Jazz Ferguson, will be one of the Renegades key weapons on the outside. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Ferguson made a push for a final roster spot with the Seahawks and briefly spent time on the practice squad last season. Starting left tackle Willie Beavers also had a cup of tea with Seattle before being waived prior to the 2018 season.