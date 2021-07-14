Free Agent CB Richard Sherman Booked on Burglary Domestic Violence Charges
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was booked and charged with "burglary domestic violence" in Seattle on Wednesday morning and remains in custody at the King County Correctional Facility.
According to King County public records, Sherman was booked at 6:08 AM and the incident in question remains under investigation as a felony. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, he was denied bail.
The NFL Players Association released a statement on Sherman, who serves as a vice president for the union's executive committee, shortly before 9 AM PST on Wednesday:
Sherman, 33, remains unsigned with training camps less than three weeks away from kicking off across the NFL. There has been speculation for months that the Seahawks may be open to bringing him back after he spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, but this latest development would obviously put a reunion on hold.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information on Sherman's booking becomes available.