Free Agent DE Aldon Smith Set to Visit Seahawks

Weeks after re-signing Carlos Dunlap and adding Kerry Hyder, Seattle doesn't appear to be finished overhauling its pass rush with Smith scheduled to meet with the team.

Though the Seahawks have already made a flurry of moves to address their pass rush this offseason, the team doesn't appear to be finished bolstering their defensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veteran edge rusher Aldon Smith is scheduled to take a free agent visit to Seattle on Wednesday.

Smith, 31, capped off one of the most unlikely comeback stories with the Cowboys in 2020, returning to the league after missing four full seasons serving an indefinite suspension. Showing minimal rust, he generated 48 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and 50 quarterback pressures while starting all 16 games. He also recovered two fumbles, including returning one 78 yards for a touchdown against the Bengals.

At one point, Smith was one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers, registering 33.5 sacks and 56 quarterback hits during his first two seasons after the 49ers drafted him in the first round out of Missouri. Racking up 19.5 sacks in 2012 and helping the team advance to the Super Bowl, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

However, Smith battled constant legal trouble during his first several seasons in the league. In 2012, he was charged with three felonies for possession of an illegal weapon after a fight ensued at his home. He was arrested numerous times for driving under the influence and turned himself into rehab in 2013.

Then in 2014, Smith was detained and arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport for becoming belligerent towards a TSA official, who alleged that the player told him he was carrying a bomb. Charges were eventually dropped, but the NFL suspended him for nine games. After his third DUI arrest, he was released by the 49ers on August 7, 2015.

Smith landed with the Raiders one month later, appearing in nine games and producing 3.5 sacks before the NFL threw the book at him with a one-year suspension. He applied for reinstatement multiple times, but the league didn't oblige, leading to him sitting out the 2016 and 2017 seasons. After an alleged domestic violence incident occurred in 2018, the team finally released him.

In a surprise turn of events, Smith resurfaced in March 2020, persuading the league to consider reinstating him by showing he had been clean for eight months and his substance abuse issues were behind him. He signed with Dallas on April 2 and was conditionally reinstated in May, paving his way to return to the field for the first time since 2015.

Successfully proving he could still play football at a high level last season, the 288-pound Smith would provide the Seahawks with another pass rushing threat who also can play the run. In coach Pete Carroll's scheme, due to his size, length, and athleticism, he could play either defensive end spot, giving the team even greater flexibility in the trenches.

This wouldn't be the first time Seattle showed interest in Smith over the past calendar year, either. Before eventually trading for Carlos Dunlap prior to the deadline, the team reportedly contacted Dallas about acquiring him but were told he was not available.

If signed by the Seahawks, Smith would likely join the fold as a rotational rusher behind Dunlap and Kerry Hyder, who are expected to start. Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson, and 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor will also be in the mix for snaps for what should be a much-improved group.