Greg Olsen Heading to Injured Reserve, Seahawks Promote Damon Harrison

CorbinSmith

After suffering a significant foot injury in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, the Seahawks have placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Seattle believes Olsen suffered a fascia tear in his left foot, which could sideline him for at least 4-6 weeks. He would be eligible to return after Week 14, but given the uncertain nature of his injury, it's not out of the question his season could be finished and there isn't a set timetable for his potential return.

After signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Seahawks in February, Olsen leads the tight end group with 23 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. He reeled in two receptions for 20 yards before exiting Thursday's game wth the assistance of trainers and then was promptly carted to the locker room.

With Olsen likely out for at least a month, if not longer, rookie Colby Parkinson will have a chance to play his first extensive snaps for Seattle. The fourth-round pick out of Stanford has only dressed for one game and played three total snaps since being activated from the Non-Football Injury list last month and has yet to be targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson.

The decision to promote Harrison shouldn't be a surprising one, as the Seahawks only had two defensive tackles on the roster and could not elevate him as a practice squad call-up again after doing so the past two games. The ninth-year veteran logged 26 snaps against the Cardinals and recorded his first tackle with the team during the victory.

Among other roster moves, Seattle placed practice squad running back Bo Scarbrough and tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve. Playing in his first game with the team on Thursday, Scarbrough produced 31 rushing yards before exiting with a hamstring injury. As for Sullivan, he appeared in one game, producing a single tackle in a Week 8 win over San Francisco.

To replace Scarbrough and Sullivan, the Seahawks signed center Brad Lundblade and cornerback DeMarkus Acy, who have each spent prior time with the organization and will provide insurance at two positions that have been ravaged by injuries as of late.

