Halftime Observations: Seahawks 13, Cowboys 10

Looking to end their preseason schedule on a winning note, the Seahawks built a 13-10 halftime lead over the Cowboys behind a 35-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Penny Hart.

Earning his third straight start, Geno Smith completed three out of six passes for 43 yards and led a scoring drive in his only action of the night. Lock came in afterward, completing seven out of 15 passes for 92 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Leading the defense, Myles Adams racked up four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Here are three quick observations from the first half:

1. Despite being hindered by drops, penalties, and an ugly sack, the first-team offense found some life in a lone drive with Smith under center.

After failing to score a single point on seven possessions in last week's loss to the Bears, Smith and his counterparts had a low bar to clear for improvement in the exhibition finale. After having his first pass attempt bounce off of rookie Dareke Young's hand, the veteran quarterback hooked up with Tyler Lockett for an easy 18-yard completion on third down. Moments later, following another drop by Young, he found Lockett again for a 17-yard connection on 3rd and 11 to advance the Seahawks to the opposing 23-yard line.

Unfortunately, a promising drive came to a screeching halt when guard Phil Haynes drew a holding penalty that wiped out an 18-yard run by Travis Homer, pushing Seattle back to the Dallas 29-yard line. On the next two plays, tight end Will Dissly dropped a pass from Smith in the flats and the quarterback couldn't escape the grasp of rookie Sam Williams, leading to a 14-yard sack. An eight-yard completion on 3rd and 34 allowed Jason Myers to nail a 53-yard field goal to salvage the drive with three points.

2. The Seahawks bear witness to the entire high risk, high reward Drew Lock experience in a roller coaster of a half.

With Smith playing only one drive, Lock was gifted a do-over of sorts playing some snaps with the first-team offense after being unable to play last week due to a positive COVID-19 test. Plagued by the inconsistency that marred his first three seasons in Denver, he made several outstanding throws while also uncorking two ugly interceptions, failing to come close to fully maximizing his opportunity.

After checking in under center, Lock's first throw landed several yards in front of his intended receiver. One snap later, he was late trying to hit a curl route by Eskridge, allowing Israel Mukuamu to jump the route for a pick. On the ensuing drive, however, Lock flashed his tantalizing arm talent, flinging a perfect 35-yard dime to Hart for six points to extend Seattle's lead to 10-0. Unfortunately, immediately after a 22-yard completion to Young, he turned right around and telegraphed an awful interception to Nashone Wright, leading to a touchdown for Dallas moments before the half.

3. If he hadn't earned a spot already, Adams ensured he's on Seattle's 53-man roster with a monster half.

Days after defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said Adams had put together an "outstanding" camp, the third-year defensive tackle went on a rampage in the first half looking to solidify his standing on Seattle's Week 1 roster. On the opening drive of the game, redeeming himself after a neutral zone infraction led to a fresh set of downs for Dallas, he walloped quarterback Cooper Rush on third down. On the very next drive, he showed off his quickness penetrating the backfield for a two-yard loss and his interior pressure on the next play led to a sack for rookie outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu. Putting a candle on a phenomenal performance, he teamed up with Alton Robinson for a split sack on third down to force another punt on the next possession, setting the table for Lock's long touchdown pass. Capping off a fantastic month, he should be a safe bet to make the team now.