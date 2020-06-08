Hook, Line, Sinker: Veteran RB Carlos Hyde Lured by Seahawks' Scheme

SEATTLE, WA - On Sundays, recently-signed Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde makes a living bludgeoning would-be tacklers as a physical, bruising battering ram out of the backfield.

But away from the grind of being an NFL player, Hyde prefers a more calm, leisurely form of competition as an avid angler. Specifically, he loves deep sea fishing, seeking the elusive giant catch.

"I like to catch big stuff my size," the 6-foot, 236-pound Hyde laughed.

Considering the Seahawks growing concerns that Rashaad Penny won't be ready for the start of the regular season as he rehabs from reconstructive knee surgery, the organization should be thrilled they were able to reel in a talented back of Hyde's caliber as insurance. And the feeling is mutual for the former Ohio State standout.

After spending the past two seasons with four teams, including Houston in 2019, he's finally going to get a chance to play where he's wanted to be all along.

"It's been a place I've always wanted to be since I left San Francisco," Hyde commented during a Zoom press conference with local media. "Going against the guys for four years in my time being in San Fran, I just see how they always ran the ball, back to when Marshawn [Lynch] was there. The ways they ran the ball, I just felt like it was a strength in my game."

Formerly a second-round pick for the 49ers back in 2014, Hyde spent four seasons playing against the Seahawks as bitter division rivals, losing all eight games during that span. During those matchups, he took notice of the Seattle's propensity for running the football, believing his skill set would mesh well with the team's scheme.

In particular, Hyde cited how the Seahawks frequently run the ball out of shotgun, something he did extensively playing for the Buckeyes under coach Urban Meyer as well as coach Chip Kelly back in 2016 with the 49ers and last season with the Texans.

Rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2019, Hyde found his groove as Houston's bell cow back after being acquired from Kansas City in late August. Nearly 70 percent of his rushing yards (719) and all but one of his six touchdowns came on carries out of shotgun.

From the Seahawks perspective, they ran the ball 480 times last season, with 266 of those plays coming out of shotgun. As a whole, Seattle ran 69 percent of its 1,045 total offensive snaps out of shotgun, which was effective bait to set the hook on Hyde as a free agent target.

Along with seeing Seattle as a great schematic fit, relocating to the Pacific Northwest will allow Hyde to stay close to his wife and son, who still remain in the bay area.

Coming off shoulder surgery, Hyde hasn't had any complications in his recovery resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and thinks he's "on time" to return for training camp. As for his standing in Seattle's crowded backfield, he knew Chris Carson was the team's No. 1 back before signing but plans to push for the second role with Penny sidelined.

"I know the second spot is open, maybe the first spot," Hyde stated. "I'm going to compete for the first spot, make sure I solidify myself and go from there."

Until the team can report for practice - which remains scheduled for late July - Hyde will continue to rehab his shoulder with hopes of making an immediate impact on the field for his new team.

As for off-field activities, while he hasn't looked into fishing opportunities just yet, he sounds eager to see what the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Along with learning a new offense for a new team, he might just be willing to tackle a new style of fishing as part of his latest change of scenery.

"I'm definitely going to find out more because I love to fish, so that will be different," Hyde smiled while imitating a cast. "Maybe I can go fly fishing up that way?"