How Potential Shortened Preseason Could Impact Seahawks

Over the past few weeks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken a back seat in the news cycle due to protests taking place around the country against racial inequality and police brutality.

But the virus remains a viable threat, especially to professional sports leagues such as the NFL, which has been proactive working on establishing safety and health protocols with hopes of conducting a full 2020 season. Over the past month, team facilities have slowly opened up, with coaches being the latest to receive permission to return.

Adjusting to unprecedented times on the fly, the league also looks prepared to make some significant changes to the format of training camp and the preseason.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in the midst of discussions to potentially shorten the preseason. Nothing looks to be imminent, but it's possible each team could play two exhibition contests instead of the traditional four-game slate.

The two sides have also opened up dialogue about an earlier report date for training camp, which would provide an extended "ramp up" period for players and coaches and also allow medical experts to properly implement game day protocols such as COVID-19 testing.

Neither of these proposed changes should come as a surprise and considering current circumstances, both make sense as adjustments for this season. Eliminating travel for preseason games that don't count in the standings should help with mitigating exposure to the virus and moving the start of training camp up a week or two should benefit players are missing out on OTAs and minicamps this spring.

But while established stars such as Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner understandably won't shed any tears over lost preseason games, a large portion of the 90-man roster could be put at a disadvantage heading towards the regular season.

In particular, this year's 2020 draft class, including first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, will face yet another hurdle trying to get acclimated to the league. Already without any on-field work over the past few months and forced to resort to Zoom meetings instead, they will have less opportunities to impress in game situations.

As for undrafted rookies such as quarterback Anthony Gordon, an already difficult task trying to make the team has become all the more impossible.

Past Seattle undrafted success stories such as Jermaine Kearse, Troymaine Pope, Brock Coyle, and Poona Ford impressed in exhibition games, helping build their case for a roster spot with the Seahawks or another team. Unfortunately, this year's crop of undrafted rookies won't have that luxury.

From a positive standpoint, if the Seahawks and other teams report for training camp in mid-July instead of the currently scheduled July 28 date, a few extra weeks of practice will provide an extended look for rookies and veterans battling for coveted roster spots. This should also help out with injuries, as teams will have more time to progress back into football shape before playing in a game.

If there's a silver lining, with that extra practice time, the on-field product for two preseason games could wind up being better than usual. And if fans are allowed to attend, which remains a huge if, they may get to see the starters for longer.

It remains unknown what direction the NFL will choose to go with kicking off training camp and how many exhibition games will be played in August and September. But no matter what, as is the reality in a pandemic, expect the next few months to look dramatically different than a typical preseason.