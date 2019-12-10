Seahawk Maven
How Seahawks Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 14

CorbinSmithNFL

With a prime opportunity to jump to the top of the NFC standings and punch their ticket to the playoffs early, the Seahawks played uninspired football against the Rams in a 28-12 loss.

"Obviously, it felt like we weren't ourselves out there. We all felt that," tight end Jacob Hollister said after the game. "We've just got to flush it tomorrow and move on from it."

While losing in Los Angeles dropped Seattle back to second place in the NFC West, the team still controls its own destiny with three weeks left to play and will get a second crack at locking up a playoff spot traveling to Carolina in Week 15.

The Seahawks can’t clinch a playoff berth with a loss to the Panthers and a seventh road victory still doesn’t guarantee it, but there are several scenarios where a win or tie would get the job done.

If the Seahawks win, they could earn a playoff spot with a Rams loss or tie against the Cowboys, a Vikings loss against the Chargers, or the unlikely event of a Packers loss against the Bears coupled with a Vikings tie. The Seahawks could also get in by tying the Panthers and the Rams losing in Dallas.

Ultimately, Seattle has to stop worrying about what other teams are doing and just take care of its own business winning one game at a time. Winning out would mean a division title and a strong chance at one of the two coveted byes in January, which would be crucial to the team’s chances of making a deep playoff run.

