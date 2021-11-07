Idle Seahawks Receive Help During Bye Week

Seattle didn't have a chance to improve its record on Sunday, but the team's playoff outlook received a boost with several wild card competitors losing in Week 9.

While the Seahawks still have plenty of work to do to play their way back into playoff contention with a 3-5 record at the moment, they benefited from several wild card competitors losing during their bye week.

Entering Sunday's Week 9 docket, the Panthers held the third and final wild card spot with a 4-4 record. But quarterback Sam Darnold struggled once again, throwing three interceptions, including an 88-yard pick six to J.C. Jackson, and completing less than 50 percent of his pass attempts in a 24-6 loss to the Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.

Along with the Panthers dropping their fifth game in six weeks, the Vikings also lost a 34-31 heartbreaker in overtime to the Ravens, dropping their record to 3-5. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a game-tying touchdown to Adam Thielen inside two minutes to play in the fourth quarter to force the extra period, but Minnesota wasn't able to take advantage of an interception by linebacker Anthony Barr and ultimately lost on a long field goal by Justin Tucker.

Despite the defeat, the Vikings still hold the tiebreaker over the Seahawks after beating them in Week 3.

Meanwhile, at the time of this posting, the 49ers were losing 17-7 to the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals. If that deficit holds, San Francisco will fall to 3-5 on the season and Seattle would hold the tiebreaker after winning in Santa Clara back in Week 4. The Eagles were also trailing the Chargers 16-10 midway though the third quarter and a loss would drop them to 3-6 on the season.

The only result so far on Sunday that didn't work in the Seahawks favor was the Falcons edging the Saints 27-25 to improve to 4-4 on the season and take control of the final wild card spot. But if there's a silver lining, New Orleans fell to 5-3 and without starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the rest of the season, wins could be difficult to come by in the second half.

Assuming the Eagles and 49ers both lose, the Seahawks could vault up to the No. 10 spot in the NFC standings without playing, giving the team another reason to be optimistic about their chances of turning their season around in the second half.