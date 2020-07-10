If Necessary, Pete Carroll Favors Delayed Seahawks Training Camp

With less than three weeks until training camps are set to kick off around the NFL, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country, as record cases continue to be recorded by day in numerous states such as Texas and Florida.

Since the virus clearly isn't under control, little has been accomplished in discussions between the NFL and players association. Players are becoming increasingly concerned about their safety and protecting their families and to this point, the league has provided more questions than answers when it comes to testing protocols, how camps will be coordinated, finances, and a bevy of other issues.

With talks seemingly going nowhere in recent days, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes delaying the start of camp could be beneficial in ensuring proper procedures are put in place to keep everyone involved as healthy as possible. Additional time would allow players to continue training while critical issues are settled by owners and the union.

“Whatever we need to do to do this right is what I hope we do,” Carroll said during an interview with John Clayton on ESPN 710. “If we’ve got to slow down a little bit to get started, that would be okay. There [are] a lot of unsettled issues right now between the league and the players.”

Carroll indicated he hasn't heard anything about a potential postponement of camp from the league. For now, the Seahawks camp remains set to open on July 28 and he's preparing accordingly amid much uncertainty.

"I can see us just waiting a little bit. We'll see what happens... Hopefully, we're going to do this really well."

Given the amount of unresolved issues that still must be hashed out between the league and union, the next week will be crucial in determining whether or not players will report for camps as scheduled. There needs to be a clearer picture for how practices will be conducted next month and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to concerns that must be addressed.

Will there be any preseason games? Will players be allowed to opt out and how will that look if they can? Will they receive a salary in full despite no fans? Will players really not be allowed to swap jerseys after games?

Barring major breakthroughs in everything from testing protocols to specific game day procedures to locker room practices, it seems likely the NFL won't return to action as quickly as anticipated and there's much work left to be done. But as Carroll opined, if such a delay provides a better chance for this upcoming season to happen, then taking a few extra weeks to get things right will be well worth it.