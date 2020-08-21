In 'Race Against the Clock,' Veteran Seahawks Pleased with O-Line Progress

RENTON, WA - Heading into training camp with numerous new faces and no offseason reps together to speak of, coach Pete Carroll knew the Seahawks faced a tall task developing a cohesive offensive line in quick order.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 32 NFL teams lost valuable OTAs and minicamp sessions this spring, preventing free agent signings and rookies from getting any on-field work with their new teams. Instead, coaches and players met in virtual Zoom meetings throughout the offseason before finally being able to report for camp in late July.

With at least three new projected starters up front and several positions still up for grabs, Carroll understands Seattle is in "a race against the clock" getting enough reps in and preparing the unit for the season opener in Atlanta.

“We’ve got three and half weeks right now," Carroll remarked. "That’s what we’re looking at. We’re just trying to log as many minutes as we can. That’s really the part we’re concerned about - can we get enough reps so that they can be ready for game time? And can they really respond at game speed like they have to?”

Though circumstances are far from ideal with only a handful of padded practices remaining before the Seahawks take the field against the Falcons on September 13, veteran tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell have been encouraged by the line's rapid progress through the first week of on-field work.

"It's actually been pretty good." Brown told reporters in a Zoom press conference on Thursday. "It's been a very weird offseason not having OTAs, not having minicamp. Our line is all about camaraderie and chemistry and not having the access to build that throughout the offseason - a typical offseason - for us to come together and perform the way we have over the last week or so has been really good. Guys are really stepping up."

Admitting it was difficult not being able to get to work with his new teammates in person this spring after signing a two-year contract, Shell agrees that Seattle's line has taken positive first steps now that everyone has had a chance to finally practice together as a unit.

"Now that we're all together, it's helping you learn more, helping you understand a whole lot more, helping you know how everybody operates," Shell commented. "And I think that was the biggest problem not having OTAs, but now everything is starting to jell back in shape."

As one of two returning starters from last year's squad still on the team, Brown remains the undisputed leader of an offensive line trying to develop chemistry on the fly. During the offseason, former starting right tackle Germain Ifedi departed in free agency, while center Justin Britt and right guard D.J. Fluker were released as cap casualties following April's draft, leaving three vacancies up front.

Seven practices into camp, Brown has been pleased with what he's seen from several new Seahawks linemen. Most notably, he became the latest to heap praise on rookie right guard Damien Lewis, calling the third-round pick out of LSU "a baller" and citing him as the standout thus far in 1-on-1 drills against Seattle's defensive linemen.

“He didn’t have a typical rookie offseason,” Brown said when asked about Lewis. “He had to learn everything at home. He was really able to retain a lot of information and to be able to see him physically in practice in 1-on-1s, he’s been stellar. And we have a good group of defensive linemen. They make us work. And [Lewis] has a lot of ability. He’s strong. Plays with great leverage. He can move well. We’ve had a lot of guys that have been standing out, but him stepping in as a rookie in his first NFL action, he’s been that guy to me.”

Brown has also been impressed with what he's seen from Shell, who started 40 games for the Jets over the past four seasons and brings a wealth of experience to the Seahawks' new-look front line as a replacement for Ifedi. While Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi have been taking some snaps on the right side at practice, he looks to have the starting job all but locked up.

"First of all, he's a massive guy," Brown stated. "Really, really big body, can move, athletic, plays with really good hands, dominant in the run game... He's been solid, so I'm looking forward to working with him more. But to have two new guys on the right side of the line and the way they've improved so quickly over the last week and just building that chemistry has been very encouraging for us."

Questions remain at center and left guard, as Ethan Pocic appears to have the upper hand currently on free agent signing B.J. Finney at the pivot position and veteran Mike Iupati has continued to play the bulk of Seattle's first-team reps next to Brown. Finney as well as Jordan Simmons saw a handful of snaps at left guard in Thursday's practice, while Kyle Fuller has gotten some work in at center throughout camp.

Those two spots remain competitive, which Carroll conceded has made it tougher for the coaching staff to sort out the starting five in quick fashion before the season opener arrives.

“It’s just time is what we’re concerned about," Carroll explained. "We’re trying to keep those guys as together as we can and try to predict how it’s going to turn out. But there’s such good competition that they’re making it hard on us. If there’s anything, it would be that there’s competition at the spots that make us want to see other guys that keep us from getting the extra turns together in the same unit. So we’re not calling it early."

As camp continues to progress and Week 1 draws closer, Brown knows nothing can replace actual on-field reps and every practice will be critical to ensure the offensive line takes full advantage of limited opportunities to build continuity. He also believes continuing to develop a rapport off the field will be invaluable moving forward.

“As far as outside of football, it’s getting to know each other,” Brown said, adding. “We’re all in group chats. We have our Zoom meetings. We’re just trying to learn from each other and being in the facility some. We have that opportunity."

"Other than that? it just comes down to work. You can’t really simulate anything outside of just playing. We just have to get our work in in practice. Like I said, so far it’s been really good. We’ll have adversity at some point that we’ll have to overcome. That’s what builds character. So whenever that happens, we’ll face it.”