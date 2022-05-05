Injured Seahawks Linebackers On Road to Recovery

As Seattle prepares for a new season without Bobby Wagner, Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan should both have a good chance at being fully recovered for training camp and the preseason to compete for roster spots at linebacker.

With their offseason program now swinging into phase two with on-field workouts commencing, the Seahawks have a pair of young linebackers on the fast track working back from significant knee injuries.

Following last week's NFL draft, coach Pete Carroll provided encouraging updates on Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan, who both suffered torn ACLs last season. While they are at different places in their respective recoveries, both appear to be on or ahead of schedule at this time.

Burr-Kirven, a fourth-year linebacker from Washington, had his knee buckle while covering a kickoff in the first quarter of a preseason loss to Denver last August. In that same game, receiver John Ursua also suffered a torn ACL and both players were promptly placed on season-ending injured reserve.

According to Carroll, Burr-Kirven's road back hasn't been an easy one, insinuating he has had setbacks along the way. He recently received clearance to start running on the field, something Carroll called an "extraordinary accomplishment" given the obstacles he has faced rehabbing the injury.

"He's been busting his tail and not letting anything get in his way of making this return and it's been really challenging," Carroll said. "But he's running and that's very inspirational and emotional deal for us to see him make it back. And it's been such a, so important to him, it's just a statement about the kid. He's a great kid with a great love of the game and really wants to prove himself and all of that."

As for Rhattigan, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie out of Army, his injury came far later in the season when he tore his ACL covering a kickoff against the Rams in a Week 15 defeat last December. He underwent surgery a few weeks later, so he's less than five months into his recovery process and has a ways to go before he can return to the field.

However, Carroll indicated Rhattigan has made "good progress" so far rehabbing his reconstructed knee and has been with the Seahawks at the team facility since the offseason program launched last month, suggesting he will have a chance to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

"He's here with us and doing everything and everything seems to be on point. There's been no set backs," Carroll said.

After releasing All-Pro Bobby Wagner in March, Seattle finds itself in the midst of a transition at linebacker. In his stead, Cody Barton will get the first crack at replacing him in the starting lineup alongside Jordyn Brooks, but if fully healthy, Burr-Kirven could be in the mix at the MIKE spot. After impressing as a rookie, Rhattigan may also get a look while remaining a core special teams player.

In his first two seasons with the Seahawks, Burr-Kirven dressed for all 32 regular season games, producing 16 tackles and a tackle for loss. After being elevated to the active roster early in the 2021 season, Rhattigan registered 10 tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams in 14 games before suffering his injury.