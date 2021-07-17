Is It Super Bowl or Bust Pertaining to Russell Wilson's Future With Seahawks?

For now, the strife between Wilson and the Seahawks has been smoothed over and the two sides seem to be in a great place with training camp set to open later this month. But in regard to his future with the organization, a number of variables could impact whether or not he wants to remain in Seattle beyond 2021.

Following months of incessant rumors fueled by the quarterback's public grievances and his agent's decision to reveal four teams he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause for, storm clouds looming over Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks have dissipated with training camp set to kick off in two weeks.

In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show - interestingly the same radio show where he infamously aired his frustrations with "getting hit too much" back in February - Wilson was asked whether or not his relationship with the Seahawks has changed since trade speculation swirled around him and the team for several months leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. The eight-time Pro Bowler indicated he and Carroll have never been closer entering his 10th season in Seattle.

"Me and Pete have gotten even closer. We've always been super close," Wilson responded. "Pete and I, we've always had a great bond. I think we got to have a great heart to heart. He's got goals. I've got goals. We want to do great things. To actually really dive into those and to talk about those missions, those goals, it was fun. So I think me and coach Carroll's relationship is stronger than ever. And I think that's the best part about it. And also my teammates. We're pumped about the season."

While some media outlets have continued to beat a dead horse with Wilson trade discussion, that ship sailed months ago, if it was ever built and put into the water to begin with. The Seahawks remained mum throughout the entire saga, with general manager John Schneider eventually telling reporters during the draft that he never entertained moving his star quarterback despite other teams calling to inquire about his potential availability.

Instead, Schneider and Seattle's front office took Wilson's pleas to heart, working to continue improving the roster around him. Though they didn't make any major splashes in free agency, the team signed tight end Gerald Everett and then traded a fifth-round pick to Las Vegas for veteran guard Gabe Jackson, providing an immediate upgrade in pass protection. In the draft, Wilson received another weapon in the form of receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, who the team selected in the second round.

"We have everything we need and everything we want," Wilson stated in an interview with The Ringer's Kevin Clark. "We want to have fans back and get back after it."

At minimum, when it comes to Wilson's displeasure with the organization, those moves along with the hiring of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron bought the Seahawks time. After venting his frustrations earlier this year, the quarterback has returned to his typical positive persona and appears to be all-in once again, which is great news in the short term for all parties.

However, while Wilson and the Seahawks appear to be in a great place heading into the 2021 season, questions about his future in the Pacific Northwest remain. What happens if the team takes a step back next season? Would another playoff appearance be enough to keep him happy if the team exits early again?

These are all valid questions, but there are a number of elements at play here to consider, starting with the fact the team will be breaking in a new coordinator in Waldron who hasn't been a play caller at any level beyond high school.

To this point, Wilson, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and countless other teammates have raved about Waldron's scheme and his approach. Players certainly seem to be buying in, but there will undoubtedly be growing pains adjusting to a new offense. The group likely won't hit the ground running and there will be bumps in the road in the first several weeks.

Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be shocking if the Seahawks got off to a slow start, especially considering the opponents they will face in the first month. The Colts and Titans both have playoff aspirations, while the Vikings and 49ers both expect to be contenders in the NFC. There's not an easy game on the docket and three of those contests are away from Lumen Field.

If that happens and Seattle gradually improves as the season unfolds, even if the team ultimately doesn't advance very far in the postseason, Wilson may be encouraged enough by the progress to want to see things through with two years left under contract. A bright future could be a saving grace for the Seahawks in this case.

On the other hand, if the offense comes out clicking on all cylinders and the Seahawks race to one of the top seeds in the NFC, the pressure will be on everyone within the organization to make noise in the playoffs. Another season with 12-plus wins resulting in defeat before the NFC Championship Game could test the uber-competitive Wilson's patience to the point of no return.

Looking at all possible scenarios, there is plenty of fluidity to account for that makes predicting Wilson's future challenging. If Carroll decides to meddle with Waldron's offense at some point or becomes involved trying to force the run game, the two may not be able to reconcile their differences this time around. If Waldron struggles on his own accord as a first-time coordinator, Wilson may be a bit more lenient. Injuries always have to be accounted for in these hypotheticals as well.

The only certainty? The Seahawks cannot afford to miss the playoffs next year. Regardless of how the team closes out the season, if Wilson isn't playing into mid-January, the drama that defined this past offseason will be 10 times worse next March and the possibilities of a messy breakup will increase exponentially. Under such circumstances, it would be surprising to see him return in 2022.

Simply put, to keep Wilson happy in Seattle and wanting to remain with the team long-term, the Seahawks will need to achieve great success on the field. What that looks like could take many different forms depending on a myriad of variables from Waldron's scheme to how Carroll's defense plays to injuries. In some cases, a 10-11 win season with a brief playoff visit may be acceptable, while in other cases it won't cut it. That's the reality.

Classifying this situation as "Super Bowl or bust" would seem to be an exaggeration. But at the same time, if the franchise wants to ensure Wilson stays put through at least the remainder of his current contract, making a deep playoff run would be the best bet to make it happen. Any other result keeps the door open for him and his agent to attempt to force their way out.