'It Solidified a Comeback': Will Dissly Finds End Zone in Seahawks Win Over Vikings

SEATTLE, WA - Will Dissly had waited 12 months for this moment.

With the Seahawks trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter and facing 2nd and 4 from the Vikings 19-yard line, the third-year tight end motioned back inside alongside tackle Duane Brown and took an outside release against linebacker Eric Wilson. Reading man coverage, quarterback Russell Wilson initially took a quick glance towards Tyler Lockett on the right side out of his three-step drop, then promptly lofted a throw down the left sideline to Dissly.

Beating his defender on a wheel route, after brief hand-fighting between him and Wilson in coverage, Dissly reeled in the pass in the end zone, scoring his first touchdown in more than a calendar year.

Finally gaining some momentum, the score started what coach Pete Carroll called an "avalanche," as Seattle rattled off 21 points in less than two minutes of game action, helping them eventually hold on for a 27-26 win to improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

"My mind is right here in the moment with this team," Dissly told reporters after the game. "It's a brotherhood, it's a family. I was just trying to play for them."

Though he deferred the touchdown spike to guard Jordan Simmons, Dissly was grinning ear-to-ear as he celebrated with his teammates. Nobody may be happier for him than his quarterback, who has built a tight bond with him during their three years together in the Pacific Northwest.

"He's a special guy, I mean, special teammate," Wilson said. "Obviously he had such an unbelievable year the first two years. For him to step up in that clutch moment, it's tight, guys right on his back, makes a great catch. It's good to see Dissly back."

It's been a long road for Dissly to make his way back to the end zone, an area he seemed to call his second home early in the 2019 season. Coming back from a torn patellar tendon injury that limited him to just four games as a rookie, he caught four touchdowns in Seattle's first four games and had 262 receiving yards after five games.

But then, bad luck struck once again for the former Washington Husky. During the first half of the Seahawks win over the Browns in Cleveland last October, as he tried to adjust to a pass thrown by Wilson in the end zone, his left leg buckled and he crumpled to the turf.

Trainers helped Dissly off the field and he was ruled out for the rest of the game in quick order, with Carroll eventually confirming to local media that he had suffered an Achilles injury. He underwent surgery soon after and for the second straight season, he would be required to rehabilitate a serious injury.

As Dissly admitted during training camp, he found himself in a "bad place mentally" during the first couple of weeks after rupturing his Achilles. He had overcome so many hurdles to make it back from his prior knee injury - one that has derailed many NFL careers - and produce at a high level, only to see another promising season come to an abrupt end and have to start the process all over again.

As he had done the offseason prior, however, Dissly bounced back with the support of friends, family, and teammates alike to help him attack his latest rehab with his sights set on coming back better than he was before being injured. Never missing a day of rehab in California, he avoided starting training camp on the PUP list and the Seahawks carefully scaled up his reps at practice, setting the stage for another remarkable return.

"The tough battles he's gone through, he's kept his faith in God, kept his faith in just the moment," Wilson stated. "He's worked so hard. We kind of got to throw together in California together this offseason when he was ready to go. Just spend that quality time together."

Sure enough, Dissly was on the field for Seattle suiting up in Atlanta in Week 1, as he played 25 snaps and caught two passes for eight yards. While he hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game during the first five weeks with just eight receptions for 56 yards, he has remained a stout blocker in the run game and played 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps thus far.

Thankful to be back on the field playing the game he loves and making an impact, Dissly's first touchdown grab of the season may be a sign he's ready to re-emerge as a red zone weapon for the Seahawks. After enduring another long, arduous rehab, 12 months between end zone trips proved to be well worth the wait.

"For me personally, it was really big. It solidified a comeback. I'm grateful for all the hard work, not just of myself but the trainers, the physical therapists, my family, my friends keeping me up. This one was special. We capped it off with a big comeback win."