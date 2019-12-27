SeahawkMaven
Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin Good to Go for Seahawks in Week 17

CorbinSmithNFL

Closing in on Sunday’s NFC West championship game at CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks will have two of their best defensive players back in the lineup against the 49ers.

After being on Seattle’s injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Shaquill Griffin didn’t receive any injury designations on Friday’s final listing, indicating both will be ready to play. Safety Quandre Diggs, who hasn’t practiced this week with a high ankle sprain, is listed as questionable.

Clowney has missed the past two games due to a lingering core injury as well as a bout with the flu and has missed four games total since Seattle beat San Francisco in Week 10. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the veteran defender made it clear he wouldn’t miss the season finale, proclaiming, “There’s no way I’m not playing.”

Dealing with a tender hamstring, Griffin has also missed each of the past two games against the Panthers and Cardinals and was replaced by Akeem King in the starting lineup. He returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday and should be good to go.

As for Diggs, coach Pete Carroll indicated he ran some on his injured ankle on Thursday and Friday and would be a game-time decision to play against the 49ers. It still seems like a long shot he’ll play, but the team isn’t ready to rule him out.

“He ran both yesterday and today and there’s a couple miraculous opportunities coming up before Sunday,” Carroll smiled, adding, “We can’t tell yet, so we’ll wait and see.”

As anticipated all along, Seattle will be without starting left tackle Duane Brown, who underwent knee surgery on Monday. Carroll expects he’ll make a quick recovery and he’ll be evaluated week-to-week with hopes he can potentially return in the playoffs.

Along with Brown, the Seahawks ruled out receiver Malik Turner, who suffered a concussion during last week’s loss to the Cardinals. Following a great week of practice, Carroll confirmed rookie John Ursua should see his first significant offensive snaps with Turner sidelined.

