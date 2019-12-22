Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Cardinals

After missing extensive practice time this week, the Seahawks officially ruled out cornerback Shaquill Griffin, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and safety Quandre Diggs for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cardinals.

Griffin, who is battling a hamstring injury, will miss a second consecutive game and be replaced by Akeem King in the starting lineup. Clowney has been nursing a core injury for several weeks and missed last week's game in Carolina with the flu, while Diggs suffered a high ankle sprain against the Panthers and didn't practice at all this week.

In some positive news for Seattle's depleted defense, veteran defensive end Ziggy Ansah will return after missing the last two weeks with a neck injury, providing edge rushing help with Clowney still sidelined. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks will also be active after sitting out two games with a hamstring injury.

On offense, the Seahawks will be without tackle Duane Brown and general manager John Schneider hinted during an interview on ESPN 710 before the game that Jamarco Jones would be earning the start. Under those circumstances, George Fant would continue to be utilized as an additional offensive lineman in heavy packages.

Finishing out Seattle's inactives, guard Phil Haynes, receiver John Ursua, and tight end Tyrone Swoopes will be held out as healthy scratches.