Seahawks S Jamal Adams Active, CB D.J. Reed Sidelined Versus Cardinals

While the Cardinals will be without quarterback Kyler Murray, the absence of Reed creates a huge void in the Seahawks' secondary against a talented receiving corps.

After both players were called game-time decisions by coach Pete Carroll on Friday, safety Jamal Adams will start for the Seahawks against the Cardinals and cornerback D.J. Reed will miss his first game of the season.

Adams and Reed, who each have started all nine of Seattle's previous games, suffered groin injuries during practice this week and did not practice on Friday. Apparently, after testing out the injury in pre-game warmups, Adams felt good enough to go and the team opted to sit Reed.

Though Adams will be active, it's possible the All-Pro defender could be on a pitch count depending on his health and backup Ryan Neal could see some action in his place on defense. It remains unclear who will replace Reed, though veterans Sidney Jones and Bless Austin both offer prior starting experience at right cornerback.

In the good news department, tackle Duane Brown and running back Alex Collins will both be active and start for the Seahawks despite missing practice time this week with hip and groin injuries respectively. Brown will face one of his toughest tests of the season trying to block Chandler Jones and Markus Golden off the edge, while Collins should be in line for a large workload with Chris Carson now officially out for the year.

Behind Brown, Seattle will be without versatile backup Jamarco Jones, who missed practice all week with a back issue. If Brown needs a spell or re-aggravates his injury, rookies Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan are the only reserve options available on the roster.

Capping off the Seahawks inactives list, center Dakoda Shepley, quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, and defensive end L.J. Collier will all be healthy scratches. On Wednesday, Carroll sounded keen on the idea of playing Collier again after a solid outing against the Packers last week, but instead, the former first-round pick will be sidelined for the seventh time in 10 games.

On the opposite sideline, as reported earlier on Sunday, the Cardinals decided to rest starting quarterback Kyler Murray one extra week as he works back from a high-ankle sprain. The visitors will also be without All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury, as well as guard Justin Pugh, running back Jonathan Ward, and safety James Wiggins.

Despite being listed as questionable on Friday, Arizona will have star safety Budda Baker, who missed two practices this week with a heel injury. Defensive tackle Corey Peters will also start after missing practice time with a shoulder-related injury.