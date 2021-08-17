Jamal Adams Agrees to Four-Year, $70 Million Extension With Seahawks

Adams will call Seattle home through the 2025 season, becoming the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

After months of speculation and negotiations, the Seahawks and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have finally agreed to a contract extension. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal comes in at four years for $70 million with $38 million in guaranteed money.

With that, Adams now becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL, surpassing Justin Simmons of the Broncos and his $15.2 million average annual salary. While the structure of Adams' new deal is unknown at the time of this writing, he's in line to eclipse Simmons' annual earnings by $2.3 million ($17.5 million overall) starting in 2022.

Acquired in a trade with the Jets last summer, Adams provided 9.5 sacks—an NFL record by a defensive back—and 83 combined tackles in his first season with the Seahawks. That high level of production earned him second-team All-Pro honors, despite him missing four games with a groin injury earlier in the year.

Adams also played through a torn shoulder labrum and several broken fingers. He had surgery to address both injuries during the offseason.

Recovering from his ailments and awaiting an extension, Adams has been present at the team's training camp but has yet to participate in practice. At the start of camp, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the safety would have been absent due to his recovery anyway.

Over the course of the offseason, Carroll did not shy away from expressing his confidence in the team being able to keep Adams in Seattle long-term. An agreement had long been expected, but the process was drawn out past the team's first preseason game this past Saturday.

As the days continued to go by, more rumors floated around indicating a potential stalemate in the negotiations between the two sides. Reports indicated the Seahawks had made a "final offer" to the LSU alum and planned to use the franchise tag on him in 2022 if he didn't accept it.

Fortunately for both parties, the situation will not come to that. Now, Adams is set to roam the Seahawks' defensive backfield through the 2025 season, in which he'll be 30 years old.

With Adams' deal in the books, the team will now shift their focus on another "hold in" of theirs: veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.