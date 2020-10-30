Jamal Adams, Chris Carson Questionable for Seahawks-49ers Week 8 Matchup

Though the Seahawks will be without the services of top cornerback Shaquill Griffin against the defending NFC West champions, the team also may have some positive injury news heading into Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

While Griffin officially was ruled out with a concussion and hamstring injury on Friday, Seattle listed running back Chris Carson and safety Jamal Adams as questionable with foot and groin injuries respectively. Per coach Pete Carroll, both players will be game-time decisions.

Adams didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday due to an illness and was sent home as part of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Returning to the facility on Thursday afternoon, he practiced for the Seahawks on Friday and while Carroll has reservations about him playing with minimal practice time this week, his odds have improved for returning to action after missing the past three games.

"He got some work today, so that's a real good sign," Carroll said. "There's no time left. We're out of seeing time, so we'll just have to figure it out, see if he's okay."

As for Carson and fellow running back Travis Homer, Carroll kept close the vest when asked for updates on both players, simply indicating Seattle would need to go all the way up to game time to determine whether either player would be active. Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain in last Sunday's loss in Arizona, while Homer exited with a knee contusion and was replaced by rookie DeeJay Dallas as the third-down back.

Additionally, veteran running back Carlos Hyde was listed as doubtful to play against his former team with a hamstring injury, further clouding the situation in the backfield.

"We did not practice them this week," Carroll commented. "And that was just to give them every single day to have a chance to get back, so we'll see them on the field on Sunday."

In other injury news, safety Ugo Amadi hasn't practiced this week due to a hamstring injury and after being listed as doubtful, Carroll told reporters he would need to "make a pretty good comeback" to suit up on Sunday. On the flip side, safety Ryan Neal looks to be in good shape after being limited in Thursday's practice with his own hamstring issue and third-year defender D.J. Reed could be activated from the Non-Football Injury list after a strong week of practice, giving the Seahawks two viable nickel options.

In the trenches, defensive end Benson Mayowa hasn't practiced all week with a sore ankle and will be a game-time decision, while guard Mike Iupati is listed as doubtful and likely will miss his third straight game with back spasms. If Mayowa can't go, expect an expanded role for rookie Alton Robinson at the LEO spot, while Jordan Simmons will be ready to start once again in Iupati's stead.

With two open roster spots left to fill, Carroll remained non-committal about Damon Harrison's status for this weekend. But he did indicate that the veteran defensive tackle had his best week since signing with Seattle, has lost some weight, and would be ready to play without snap restrictions, opening the door for the run stuffer to make his debut against San Francisco.

"Without question, he's had his best week. He needed the weeks to get going. This was the best he's looked and he was really moving around well, so he's working to get himself back in there."

If the Seahawks want to elevate Harrison, they can promote him to the 53-man roster or choose to call him up for game day off the practice squad. The second option can be done twice per player, which would allow them to use one of their two roster vacancies at another position if needed.