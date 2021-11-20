Seahawks S Jamal Adams, CB D.J. Reed Questionable to Play Versus Cardinals

Though questions persist in the secondary with Adams and Reed's status unknown, Seattle will have its starting left tackle to protect Russell Wilson against a talented Arizona edge rushing duo of Chandler Jones and Marcus Golden.

While the Cardinals will be missing at least one key piece from their talented receiving corps with superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins ruled out for Sunday, the Seahawks may also be short-handed in their secondary.

With two days until kickoff at Lumen Field, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and starting right cornerback D.J. Reed did not partake in Seattle's practice on Friday and received questionable designations on the final injury report. Per coach Pete Carroll, both players suffered injuries during practice and will be game-time decisions.

"Those guys are going to go until gameday and see how they do because something happened a little bit during the week, so we don’t know enough about it yet," Carroll said. "We have to wait and use every day, but they are hopeful that they will be alright.

According to Carroll, Adams "tweaked something" in his groin earlier this week. He wasn't listed on the injury report following Wednesday's practice, but was listed as limited on Thursday and sat out on Friday, putting his status up in the air for this weekend.

Carroll didn't provide additional specifics on Reed's injury, but the veteran cornerback suffered a groin strain during a Week 7 win over the Jaguars prior to the Seahawks bye week. He played every defensive snap in last week's 17-0 loss to the Packers and didn't appear to aggravate the injury during the contest.

If Adams can't play, Ryan Neal quickly passed concussion protocol coming out of last weekend's game and practiced all three days this week for the Seahawks. He started four games in Adams' absence last year and performed well, producing 28 tackles, an interception, three tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

As for cornerback, in the event Reed isn't able to suit up, Seattle has a few options to choose from. Veteran Sidney Jones, who started a trio of games at left cornerback earlier this year, has prior experience playing on the right side. Bless Austin, who joined the team off waivers from the New York Jets in September, logged 626 snaps as a starter at right cornerback last season and could also be an option.

While it remains unknown whether or not Adams and Reed will play on Sunday, Carroll did provide some positive news along the offensive line with left tackle Duane Brown not receiving an injury designation. The veteran blind side protector exited last weekend's loss in Green Bay with a hip strain, but he returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday and will start against Arizona.

Behind him, backup Jamarco Jones received a questionable designation after not practicing at all this week with a back injury. Carroll hinted that he may have re-aggravated an old injury when he landed on his back during Sunday's loss and he will be a game-time decision.

"It's not exactly the same thing that bothered him before, but it's still bothering him some," Carroll said. "I can't tell you that he's going to make it, we'll wait until Sunday to figure that out."

Defensively, though he's listed as questionable, Carroll sounded optimistic about defensive end Kerry Hyder's chances of playing for Seattle after he returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant. He sat out on Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury and the coach indicated he "feels good" now.

At linebacker, Cody Barton was limited with a quad injury all week and also received a questionable designation on Friday. If he's unable to play for a second straight week, Seattle may call up veteran Edmond Robinson, who signed to the practice squad earlier this week, to help contribute on special teams.

While the Seahawks hope to have most of their hands on deck on Sunday, the Cardinals also have plenty of unanswered injury problems of their own that won't be addressed until prior to kickoff.

After missing practice all week, Hopkins will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury. But quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) has a chance to return after a two-game absence and with a questionable designation, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday he would be a game-time decision. Safety Budda Baker didn't practice on Thursday or Friday with a heel injury, but Kingsbury expects him to play despite a questionable designation.