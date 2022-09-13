Skip to main content

Seahawks S Jamal Adams Suffers Knee Injury, Doubtful to Return vs. Broncos

Adams suffered the injury while blitzing Russell Wilson and forcing a third down incompletion, now creating concerns about future availability.

While the Seahawks have had an encouraging start building a 10-3 lead early in their season opener against the Broncos, the team may have lost one of their star players for the foreseeable future.

Leaving the field on a cart after being unable to put weight on his left leg, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams departed early in the second quarter with a knee injury and Seattle has designated him as doubtful to return.

With the Seahawks up by four with 13:29 to go in the quarter and the Broncos facing 3rd and 12, Adams came on a blitz through the A gap untouched, wrapping up quarterback Russell Wilson as he threw the ball. The pass attempt bounced off of another defender before falling to the ground to force a punt.

Unfortunately, Adams began favoring his leg after standing up and limped his way to the sideline, quickly getting evaluated in the blue injury tent before being carted off. Josh Jones replaced him in the lineup alongside fellow starter Quandre Diggs on the ensuing drive.

It's just the latest injury for Adams, who underwent surgeries to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and fuse several fingers this offseason. He reinjured one of those fingers in the first training camp practice in July and has been playing with a special padded glove to protect the injury. Two years ago, he underwent a separate surgery to repair a torn labrum and dealt with finger-related issues.

An update should become available on Adams' condition following the game courtesy of coach Pete Carroll.

