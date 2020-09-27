Jamal Adams Exits Seahawks-Cowboys with Groin Injury

As if a struggling Seahawks defense needed more bad news, the team may have just lost their best player for at least the remainder of their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys.

Jogging off the field gingerly after trying to chase down quarterback Dak Prescott from behind, safety Jamal Adams immediately went to the blue medical tent for observation. Shortly after, the team listed him as doubtful to return with a groin injury. He had produced a pair of tackles and a quarterback hit through three quarters of play.

It's a major blow for a Seattle defense that had already given up 28 points to Dallas and surrendered over 800 passing yards in the first two games. Adams has been one of the few bright spots, leading the team in tackles and sacks heading into Sunday's game.

With Adams checking out of the lineup and Lano Hill inactive with a hip issue, the Seahawks subbed in Ryan Neal, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday to help offset injuries to Quinton Dunbar and Neiko Thorpe at the cornerback position. Now, the secondary is further depleted against one of the best passing attacks in the NFL.