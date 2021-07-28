Jamal Adams Present at Training Camp, Still Recovering From Offseason Surgeries

After the Seahawks' first training camp practice of the year, coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Jamal Adams' contract situation and lack of participation in drills on Wednesday.

RENTON, WA - The Seahawks' ongoing contract negotiations with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have dominated headlines in the buildup to the start of training camp. Though the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on an extension, Adams was present for the first day of camp Wednesday afternoon, donning his white practice uniform. But as expected, he did not actively participate in drills.

Coach Pete Carroll says Adams' inactivity on the field is not related to the negotiations, citing the multiple surgeries the safety underwent during the offseason. Adams finished the 2020 campaign nursing several broken fingers and a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"He's got some stuff that's in question," Carroll told reporters. "You know, he had shoulder surgery and he had surgery on both hands. And so he's got some stuff that he would be working anyway; he's getting work here. He wouldn't be working yet, so it's okay at this time right now."

Carroll notes that Adams has participated in team walkthroughs and meetings thus far. As for the contract talks, Carroll remains optimistic about a deal eventually coming together, echoing his statements from this past spring.

"The conversations have been ongoing for some time and been very amicable," Carroll said. "He's in a good, good place. They've worked really hard to this point. I'm very hopeful that it's gonna get taken care of soon. Very soon."

According to reporter Josina Anderson, Adams' involvement in practice—or lack thereof—was nothing to be alarmed by. In talking with Anderson, one source likened the situation to that of Bobby Wagner, who also took the field at training camp but did not participate in drills amidst extension negotiations in 2019. Another source speculated Adams would return to action once a new deal is agreed upon.

The Seahawks have not been shy in expressing their commitment to locking up Adams long-term. All that remains to be seen is if the two sides can find common ground on the financial side of things. While it's been reported the team has no issues making him the highest-paid safety in the league—a title currently held by Broncos safety Justin Simmons at an annual salary of $15.2 million per season—Adams may have his sights set on an even bigger payday that values him as an all-round defensive weapon.

After all, Adams was the team's leading sack-getter with 9.5 sacks in 2020—an NFL record for a defensive back. That combined with his natural ability as a safety is extremely rare to find and it's long been speculated Adams would use it to his full advantage in these discussions.

But Seattle's sustained confidence that a deal will get done shouldn't go ignored here. As Carroll continues to allude to, this is a matter of "when," not "if."