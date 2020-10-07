SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Jamal Adams Ruled Out vs. Vikings, Quinton Dunbar Hoping to Play

CorbinSmithNFL

Still battling through a groin injury, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has already declared safety Jamal Adams out against the Vikings for Sunday.

Adams, who originally tweaked his groin during the fourth quarter of a Week 3 victory over Dallas, sat out last week's game and didn't travel with the team to Miami. Through his first three games with Seattle, the versatile playmaker had produced 23 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a pass defensed.

With the bye week coming up in Week 6, Seattle clearly intends to give Adams the next couple of weeks to ensure he's healthy with hopes he can return in time for a critical NFC West opener against Arizona later this month.

"Jamal's still gonna be another week away, unfortunately," Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. "He's not gonna make it back."

While Adams won't return this week and Ryan Neal will start in his place for the second consecutive game, the Seahawks could be closer to full strength in the secondary with the impending return of cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

After missing the past two games with an undisclosed knee issue, Carroll indicated Dunbar participated in Wednesday's walkthrough session and will practice in some capacity on Thursday. If he's able to get through the week without any setbacks, he should have an excellent chance to start against a talented Minnesota offense featuring receivers Adam Thielen and rookie sensation Justin Jefferson.

"We'll see how that fits for him coming back," Carroll said. "He's determined to try to get back for this ball game, so we'll see what happens there."

In other injury news, Seattle placed veteran cornerback Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve with what Carroll termed "athletic hernia symptoms." After missing the past two games, he hasn't turned the corner and it remains unclear when he may be able to return.

From a positive standpoint, receiver Phillip Dorsett and defensive end Rasheem Green, who are currently on injured reserve, each have a chance to be activated as soon as after the Seahawks upcoming bye week.

Dealing with a sore foot since the middle of training camp, Dorsett tried to return in time for Week 2 against the Patriots. But he wasn't able to improve enough to play and the team decided to shut him down for three weeks hoping to expedite the healing process.

As for Green, he suffered a stinger in the season opener against the Falcons and after sitting out a game, he didn't show enough progress to return to play either. While Carroll said he has "a couple things he needs to get done," he sounded encouraged by his chances of returning in Week 7.

"He's working great and all the reports [say] that's likely to happen."

In the meantime, Seattle poached defensive end Jonathan Bullard off Arizona's practice squad. The former third-round pick out of Florida should provide the team another big-bodied end who can rotate with L.J. Collier at the 5-tech spot until Green returns down the road.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Emergence of David Moore Further Proves Sky's the Limit for Seahawks' Offense

While he displayed flashes of brilliance, consistency plagued Moore over the past three seasons. But after he looked to be on the roster bubble coming out of training camp, he's put everything together in a strong start for the undefeated Seahawks, arriving as a viable threat weapon behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Ty Gonzalez

by

potterhawk

Analysis: Seahawks First Quarter Awards

One of only two undefeated teams left in the NFC and atop the NFC West, the 4-0 Seahawks have gotten off to their best start since 2013. Which players have earned themselves awards hitting the quarter mark?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

PURPLEBLUE

At 4-0, NFC West-Leading Seahawks Look '13 Again

While they're beating opponents in a far different way than they did seven years ago, the Seahawks are off to a special start that has only been matched once in their franchise history. As the schedule moves towards the midway point, it's truly starting to feel like '13 all over again.

Nick Lee

Snack Time? Seahawks Sign DT Damon Harrison to Practice Squad

Following a visit to the VMAC on Tuesday, "Snacks" Harrison may need a little time to get back up to speed after not participating in training camp. But Seattle hopes the former All-Pro defensive tackle may be able to pitch in as early as Sunday against Minnesota.

CorbinSmithNFL

Shaquill Griffin, Seahawks Take 'Huge Step' Forward Defensively in Week 4 Victory

One week after being carved up by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, Griffin and the Seahawks' defense produced their best games of the season in Miami, which the fourth-year cornerback hopes they will be able to build off of at the quarter mark.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

Veteran LB Mychal Kendricks Set to Visit Seahawks

With rookie Jordyn Brooks recovering from a knee sprain, Seattle could turn to a former starter in Kendricks to add depth and experience at the linebacker position.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

mondo JD

Hawks Eye View Week 4: One of the NFL's Most Balanced Teams, Seahawks Emerge 4-0

Though Russell Wilson is slinging the pigskin, the Seahawks proved on Sunday they still have a dynamic running game and the defense found some life holding the Dolphins to five field goals and just a single touchdown, showing they're one of the most balanced teams in the league.

aryannaprasad

Far From Done at 31: Healthy, Productive K.J. Wright Remains Pillar of Seahawks' Defense

Now in his 10th season, Wright has picked up where he left off following an outstanding 2019 campaign, obliterating screens, swatting away passes, and making tackles all over the field as he continues to play at a high level into his 30s for the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Nearing Return From Knee Surgery

An already deep Seattle backfield could have more talent coming with the impending return of Penny, who remains hopeful he will be able to hit the practice field after the team's Week 6 bye.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 4 Commanding Victory Over Dolphins

Looking to earn a fourth consecutive victory, the Seahawks traveled down south to face the Dolphins for the first time since Russell Wilson's rookie campaign. Thanks to a pair of crucial turnovers, the offense was able to help preserve their team's undefeated streak through four games by holding on for an eight-point win.

Thomas Hall10

by

blocis