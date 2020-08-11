SeahawkMaven
Seahawks WR John Ursua Hopeful for Brief Stay on COVID-19/Reserve List

Corbin Smith

After 12 days without any positive tests to kick off a training camp unlike any other, the Seahawks designated their first player for the COVID-19/reserve list on Sunday, deactivating John Ursua from the 80-man roster.

Speaking with Rob DeMellos of KHON2 on Monday, the second-year receiver out of Hawaii indicated he was stunned to learn he had tested positive on Saturday night. At the time, he thought he would be quarantined for at least 12 to 14 days per NFL protocol.

“It’s been a crazy experience," Ursua said. "Kind of a roller coaster if you may, where I get the news late [Saturday] night that I tested positive."

One day after testing positive, an asymptomatic Ursua underwent another test and this time, it came back negative. Just as Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and other players around the league have experienced recently, he's hopeful his positive test was a false one and his next test will come back negative again to allow him to return to the Seahawks soon.

“I was extremely shocked," Ursua said testing positive. "Just because we’ve been living a pretty isolated life right now. We’re not exactly like the bubble, but we kind of treat everything as if it is. Our food is delivered to us, we only get to go to the facility and come back to the hotel. We do all of our meetings here at the hotel. They try to keep us out of restaurants, out of closed off areas, so they’re doing a great job."

"When I got the news I was like, man, I was the first one on the Seahawks to get it and the only one so far, but I guess I’ve been hearing about how there’s a lot of false positives out there so I was just crossing my fingers hoping that everything would be okay.”

As a rookie, Ursua appeared in three regular season games, with his only catch coming in the fourth quarter against San Francisco in a Week 17 matchup at CenturyLink Field. He's expected to once again compete for reps as a slot receiver and will battle against David Moore and incoming rookie Freddie Swain for a roster spot.

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

3 Seahawks Games Worthy of Prime Time Saturday Slot

With the likelihood of college football being played this season dwindling by the minute due to COVID-19, reports have surfaced about the NFL moving a few games to Saturday each week. Which Seahawks games would be appetizing prime time matchups?

Corbin Smith

Footballfan55

Russell Wilson looking JACKED in training camp workouts...

Corbin Smith

Entering Sophomore Season, DK Metcalf Ready to Push 'Game to the Next Level'

After posting one of the best rookie seasons by a receiver in franchise history and setting an NFL record for single game receiving yardage in the postseason, Metcalf isn't satisfied and believes he has much left to prove in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Footballfan55

Once His Father's Teammate, DK Metcalf Building Bond with Greg Olsen in Seattle

It's rare to see an NFL player play more than 10 seasons, let alone play long enough to suit up with a father and son as teammates. But that's what Greg Olsen is about to accomplish teaming up with DK Metcalf in Seattle.

aryannaprasad

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 12 Victory Against Eagles

After a nail-biting victory over San Francisco, Seattle entered its bye week with an 8-2 record and was looking to capture its ninth win of the season during their Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.

Thomas Hall10

Thomas Hall10

Who Will Be Seahawks' Weakside Linebacker This Season?

K.J. Wright has starred at the WILL position for nine years and played some of his best football in 2019. But the arrival of Jordyn Brooks could lead to a positional shakeup in the middle of Seattle's defense moving forward.

aryannaprasad

Footballfan55

Seahawks Place WR John Ursua on COVID-19/Reserve List

Becoming the first Seahawk to land on the newly-created COVID-19/reserve list, it remains unknown how long Ursua will be sidelined before he's cleared to return, creating an open roster spot for the time being.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Position Preview: Tight Ends

Ravaged by injuries at tight end in recent years, the Seahawks loaded up on experienced talent and used a fourth-round pick on Colby Parkinson to further reinforce the position this offseason. What can be expected from the group this season?

Corbin Smith

potterhawk

With Quinton Dunbar Avoiding Charges, Dream Secondary Could Become Reality for Seahawks

Even if Dunbar still receives a suspension - which is entirely possible given the NFL's track record - it seems likely he will wear a Seahawks uniform at some point in 2020, potentially giving them one of the best and most improved secondaries in the league.

Corbin Smith

Thomas Hall10