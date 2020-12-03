Josh Gordon Reinstated, Eligible to Return to Seahawks in Week 16

After months of waiting in limbo, Josh Gordon has officially been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to return to the Seahawks later this month.

As first reported by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports and confirmed by the league, Gordon will begin COVID-19 testing on December 4 and once he's cleared protocols, he will be allowed to participate in team meetings and individual workouts. However, he won't be able to practice or participate in games for Seattle until December 21.

Once Gordon returns in Week 16, his suspension will officially have lasted a full 17-game season, as he received his latest ban for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs and substance abuse policy following the Seahawks Week 15 win over the Panthers last December.

Earlier in the summer, Gordon, who has remained in the Pacific Northwest throughout his suspension, applied for reinstatement. Shortly after, the Seahawks re-signed him on September 3 as the end of training camp neared and fans have waited anxiously for a verdict in the ensuing months.

Gordon, 29, originally joined the Seahawks after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots during the middle of the 2019 season. He appeared in five games before being suspended again, catching seven passes for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

While it remains to be seen where Gordon fits into Seattle's plans this late in the season, the former All-Pro's return couldn't come at a better time from a depth standpoint. Tyler Lockett, David Moore, and Freddie Swain have all been nursing injuries and the offense hasn't been humming quite as effectively in recent weeks as it did during a 5-0 start to open the season.

If he's in shape after a long layoff, having already spent time catching passes from Russell Wilson during his brief stint with the team last season, Gordon should be able to provide a boost as an outside receiver in some capacity behind DK Metcalf, Lockett, and Moore heading into the playoffs.