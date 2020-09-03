SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Justin Britt, Damontre Moore Work Out for Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

After bringing back Paul Richardson for a second stint last week, two other familiar veterans may be rejoining the Seahawks in the near future.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle held workouts with free agent center Justin Britt and defensive end Damontre Moore on Wednesday.

For Britt, it isn't the first time the Seahawks visited with their former starting center, was was waived with an injury designation back in April. He previously visited on the same day as Richardson two weeks ago while the team held a mock game at CenturyLink Field.

Drafted in the second round in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Missouri, Britt opened his career as a starter at right tackle before eventually transitioning to center in 2016. Before tearing his ACL in a Week 8 win over the Falcons last season, he had started in 54 out of 56 combined regular season games over the prior four seasons.

As for Moore, he most recently played in two games for the 49ers last season, finishing with five tackles and a forced fumble before suffering a season-ending broken arm in Week 12. He's remained unsigned throughout the offseason.

Like Britt, Moore previously spent time with the Seahawks, appearing in four games during the 2016 season. Playing well in a reserve role, he recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve in December.

Currently, the Seahawks have a three-way battle taking place at center between Ethan Pocic, B.J. Finney, and Kyle Fuller. Pocic has seen the bulk of the snaps with the first unit, though coach Pete Carroll has refused to name a starter to this point.

If Seattle decides to re-sign Britt, it would be the latest indictment on Finney, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract in March. To this point, the former Kansas State standout has been working at center and right guard in camp as a reserve and has had issues mastering a new playbook after four years in Pittsburgh.

The addition of Moore could be another signal second-round pick Darrell Taylor won't be ready for the season opener as he continues to rehab from offseason leg surgery. Carroll told reporters following Sunday's scrimmage that he's been away from the team for the birth of a child and looks to still be a few weeks away from returning to practice.

