Skip to main content

Ken Walker III, Damien Lewis Headline Inactives For Seahawks in Opener vs. Broncos

Walker and Lewis were listed as questionable on Saturday's final injury report, but neither will suit up for Seattle on Monday night, while the secondary will be short-handed minus a key veteran at cornerback.

After being limited at practice all week, the Seahawks will be without rookie running back Ken Walker III and starting guard Damien Lewis in their Monday night opener against the Broncos.

Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State, has been sidelined since undergoing an undisclosed procedure after Seattle's preseason finale. The team held out hope he may have a shot to suit up in Week 1, listing him as questionable on Saturday's final injury report, but he will have to wait to make his NFL debut.

Without Walker available, veterans DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer should see increased snaps on offense behind starter Rashaad Penny. Receiver Penny Hart also has previous experience playing out of the backfield if needed as an insurance policy.

Less than a month after suffering a sprained ankle in Seattle's loss to Chicago in the second exhibition game, Lewis was limited throughout the week. Though he made good progress, it apparently wasn't enough for the team to feel confident in starting him and fourth-year guard Phil Haynes will step into the starting lineup in his place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the secondary, the Seahawks will be without cornerback Artie Burns, who has been sidelined for a month with a lingering groin injury suffered during one-on-one drills at training camp. Newcomer Isaiah Dunn, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets last month, will be a healthy scratch.

Capping off Week 1 inactives, long snapper Tyler Ott will be replaced by Carson Tinker, who was elevated from the practice squad, after suffering a shoulder injury at practice earlier this week. Defensive tackle Myles Adams won't play as the odd man out on a deep, talented interior defensive line despite a standout preseason.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

sherman russell wilson
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Richard Sherman on Russell Wilson - 'Cheers or Boos'?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18930586
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Broncos Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Alton Robinson
Seahawks News

Seahawks Place LB Alton Robinson on Injured Reserve, Elevate 2 From Practice Squad

By All Seahawks Staff
rashaad penny
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Broncos: RB Rashaad Penny to Star - & Fantasy 'Must Start'?

By Logan Macdonald
Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) bumps fists with head coach Pete Carroll during the fourth quarter two-minute warning against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review

By Mike Fisher
04142022_1_103816
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs Broncos: What Will Offense Look Like Under Geno Smith?

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Tyler Ott
Seahawks News

Seahawks LS Tyler Ott Likely to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) returns to the locker room following the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

'Selfless' Al Woods Emerges as Surprising, Yet Deserving Captain For Youthful Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith