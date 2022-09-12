Ken Walker III, Damien Lewis Headline Inactives For Seahawks in Opener vs. Broncos

After being limited at practice all week, the Seahawks will be without rookie running back Ken Walker III and starting guard Damien Lewis in their Monday night opener against the Broncos.

Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State, has been sidelined since undergoing an undisclosed procedure after Seattle's preseason finale. The team held out hope he may have a shot to suit up in Week 1, listing him as questionable on Saturday's final injury report, but he will have to wait to make his NFL debut.

Without Walker available, veterans DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer should see increased snaps on offense behind starter Rashaad Penny. Receiver Penny Hart also has previous experience playing out of the backfield if needed as an insurance policy.

Less than a month after suffering a sprained ankle in Seattle's loss to Chicago in the second exhibition game, Lewis was limited throughout the week. Though he made good progress, it apparently wasn't enough for the team to feel confident in starting him and fourth-year guard Phil Haynes will step into the starting lineup in his place.

In the secondary, the Seahawks will be without cornerback Artie Burns, who has been sidelined for a month with a lingering groin injury suffered during one-on-one drills at training camp. Newcomer Isaiah Dunn, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets last month, will be a healthy scratch.

Capping off Week 1 inactives, long snapper Tyler Ott will be replaced by Carson Tinker, who was elevated from the practice squad, after suffering a shoulder injury at practice earlier this week. Defensive tackle Myles Adams won't play as the odd man out on a deep, talented interior defensive line despite a standout preseason.