London Calling: Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Rallies Broncos to Dramatic Win Over Jaguars

The Denver Broncos are still something short of an offensive juggernaut led by Russell Wilson. But on Sunday in London, they were good enough to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17 at Wembley Stadium. ... with Wilson leading the late charge.

The Broncos (like the Jags) had to deal with the travel and the time difference in addition to dealing with the scrutiny that has come to Denver following the blockbuster trade for the former Seattle Seahawks star QB ... who has been anything but a star so far for his new team.

Until the final minutes of Week 8, that is.

The return of Wilson from a hamstring injury allowed him to out-do Jaguars’ second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 Draft. But both of these teams have struggled to get on-track offensively, each of them entering with long losing streaks, and the Broncos boasting the worst statistical offense in the NFL as they were averaging barely 14 points per game.

Wilson would finish 18 of 30 for 252 yards, with one TD and one interception. ... and again, struggling to score 21 points and struggling to mount a 3-5 record is not exactly what Denver bargained for. But he did rally Denver from a 10-0 deficit and with the win, captured with a TD with less than two minutes left in the game, did make the future draft picks owed to his old 4-3 Seahawks team - which plays today against the visiting 6-1 Giants - at least temporarily a little less valuable.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook