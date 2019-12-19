SeahawkMaven
Losing FS Quandre Diggs Major Blow to Seahawks' Defense

Thomas Hall10

During the Seahawks 30-24 victory over the Panthers this past Sunday, Quandre Diggs was forced to leave the game due to a severe ankle sprain.

Unfortunately for Seattle, the fifth-year pro isn’t expected to be fully recovered for this Sunday’s matchup against Arizona and didn't practice on Wednesday. For a second straight game, the Seahawks’ secondary is likely to be without one of their key members.

Through five games since being acquired from Detroit, Diggs has recorded 21 tackles, three interceptions (one that was returned for a touchdown), and a forced fumble. The former Texas standout has brought stability to the free safety position after Earl Thomas left for Baltimore in free agency.

Since the Seahawks’ secondary is filled with young and exciting players, trading for an experienced back like Diggs was expected to add more leadership to their defense. Just as Pete Carroll discussed prior to Wednesday’s practice, he’s extremely pleased with the impact that Diggs has had on his teammates.

“I’m not surprised that he’s making the plays he’s made. I’m not,” Carroll explained. “I’m excited that he’s seemingly an influence on other guys around him just because of his mentality and his smarts and all of that. That was more than I expected.”

During his four seasons with the Lions, Diggs mainly played strong safety and cornerback. Over the past five games, Carroll has noticed Diggs’s ability to translate his impressive attributes from the strong safety position over to the free safety spot.

“He’s always shown this really aggressive attack, trust yourself, go for it mentality that I love in safety play. He reminds me of Earl [Thomas],” Carroll discussed. “He reminds me of Troy [Polamalu]. He reminds me of the way Kam [Chancellor] would go after stuff. Guys that really have great confidence in themselves to take shot.”

After witnessing the impact that Diggs has had on Seattle’s defense, it’s puzzling how he’s never played in a Pro Bowl throughout his five seasons in the NFL. Following Wednesday’s practice, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. raved about Diggs’ outstanding production and the presence that he’s had since joining the Seahawks.

“He’s been here five games and he’s a Pro Bowl alternate. He’s never been to the Pro Bowl before. That shows you the impact he’s had in our secondary. On our team, he’s fit in really well,” Norton Jr. said. “You see the plays that he’s made and the solidification he’s had on the back end. He and B-Mac [Bradley McDougald] are working really good together. It makes a difference.”

With Diggs expected to miss this Sunday’s home game, Lano Hill will continue to serve as his replacement at free safety. During Diggs’ absence in Carolina, the third-year safety produced a trio of tackles, adding to his season total of 12 tackles.

While Diggs will surely be missed this Sunday and will need to return healthy for the Seahawks to win in the playoffs, Norton Jr. isn’t expecting “any drop off at all” from Hill against the Cardinals.

