Madden Validates Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as One of NFL's Best Signal Callers

It's well understood across the league that Russell Wilson is one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. Over the last three seasons, no other quarterback has thrown more touchdown passes, including Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees.

Now the sport's most popular video game confirms it.

Madden 21 is slowly releasing its player ratings over the course of the week and just released ratings for the signal callers. Unsurprisingly, the top rated quarterback is Mahomes, who is fresh off of a Super Bowl title a year after winning the MVP. Truly, he is on top of his game and the rest of the NFL, making him worthy of the exclusive "99 Club" with his 99 overall rating.

Many thought Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP who took the league by storm in 2019, would be right up there with Mahomes if not higher. However, a more familiar quarterback to the 12s in Seattle is rated as the best quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes in the coming Madden installment.

Wilson was rated at 91 overall to start the 2019 season and after a campaign that saw him throw for over 4,100 yards with 31 touchdowns along with a 106.3 rating, fifth best in the NFL, he saw a boost in his rating.

Madden 21 rates Wilson at 97 overall and the second-best quarterback in the game. This is just another notch in his belt as the six-time Pro Bowler continues to gain respect around the league.

Looking at some of his specific abilities, Wilson's speed is rated at 90, fourth-best among signal callers and only behind Jackson among projected starters.

Where Wilson might be the most disrespected is his accuracy rating, which is at 90 compared to Lamar Jackson at 96. However, he gets justice with his deep ball accuracy, as his 96 rating is the highest among all quarterbacks.

Another compliment is Wilson's "toughness" rating, which sits at 98, tied with Aaron Rodgers for the best in the league. Seattle's signal caller has not missed a game in his entire eight-year career.

An argument can be made that Wilson deserves an even better rating, perhaps to be part of that elite "99 Club." That may come in a later version of the game, especially if he puts together another MVP-caliber season in 2020.

To some, it's just a silly video game that doesn't mean much in the long run. However, to a large group of devoted fans and players, this is further validation that Russell Wilson is viewed as one of the two best quarterbacks in the game today.