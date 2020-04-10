SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Making the Case for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Win NFL MVP in 2020

Corbin Smith

Months after becoming the NFL's highest-paid player, Russell Wilson got off to a torrid start for the Seahawks during the 2019 season.

Entering his eighth NFL season, Wilson carried Seattle to a 5-1 start, including road wins in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. During that span, he emerged as an MVP front-runner, throwing 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 72.5 percent of his passes, and posting a 124.7 passer rating.

Leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and rushing for an NFL record 1,206 rushing yards, however, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson surged past Wilson in the second half. The former Louisville star garnered MVP honors and was also named First-Team All-Pro.

Still, Wilson finished arguably his most impressive season as a pro with 31 passing touchdowns, 4,110 passing yards, and a 106.3 passer rating. He completed 66 percent of his passes for just the second time in his career and threw a career-low five interceptions while leading the playoff-bound Seahawks to an 11-5 record.

After finally breaking through and earning his first All-Pro selection behind Jackson, could Wilson add another milestone to his resume by winning MVP next season?

William Hill, America’s largest sports book operator, recently revealed its opening odds for the NFL 2020 MVP award. Wilson is listed as the third overall betting option at 8/1, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Jackson.

Challenging Mahomes and Jackson, who are both under 24 years of age and still far from finished products, will be challenging for Wilson. The Seahawks still employ a run-heavy approach, which limits his opportunities to air it out compared to the two front-runners.

Assuming Mahomes plays in all 16 games next season, he'll be looking to replicate his 2018 performance when he led the league with 50 passing touchdowns. Playing in coach Andy Reid's offense with play makers all over the field, the Chiefs should be a scoring juggernaut once again.

Now 32 years of age, Wilson also doesn't have the same wheels he did earlier in his career to bolster his case with rushing yardage. While he's still a threat to tuck and run and continues to be a master at extending plays, he's not going to threaten Jackson for the title as NFL's best dual-threat quarterback at this stage.

With that said, few quarterbacks have been more consistent than Wilson over the past five seasons. He's thrown at least 31 touchdowns in four of those seasons, completed 65 percent of his passes, and posted a cumulative 102.5 passer rating.

In the prime of his career, bettors should expect Wilson to be among league leaders in passing touchdowns once again, especially considering the talent around him. Along with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf returning, the Seahawks signed tight end Greg Olsen to pair with Will Dissly and added speedy receiver Phillip Dorsett, giving him two more receiving weapons at his disposal.

It's also worth noting that while Seattle will remain a run-dominant team, offseason moves addressing the offensive line suggest the organization is ready to listen to Wilson's please about opening up the offense in 2020.

Considering the offensive schemes they play in, Mahomes and Jackson will be the heavy favorites for MVP honors next season. But if the Seahawks do turn the keys over to Wilson a bit more with an improved supporting cast and let him cook, he belongs in the same class as a legitimate contender to become Seattle's first player to win the prestigious award since Shaun Alexander in 2005.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Throwing Haymakers, Branden Jackson Endures as Key Reserve for Seahawks

After going undrafted and being cut multiple times, Jackson easily could've given up on his NFL dreams. But the persistent defender kept coming back swinging against all odds and now finds himself preparing for a fourth season in Seattle.

Corbin Smith

by

Tomek

Ex-Seahawks QB Views Quinton Dunbar as 'More Versatile' Version of Richard Sherman

Comparing his skill set to the members of the famous "Legion of Boom" secondary in Seattle, former NFL quarterback Jake Heaps thinks Dunbar could offer greater versatility than any of them.

Landon Buford

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Speaks Out Against New CBA Once Again

While the new CBA was ratified by slim margins last month, that hasn't prevented Wagner from voicing his disapproval of the new agreement to the public.

Thomas Hall10

Revisiting Seahawks First-Round Pick History Under John Schneider

Due to Schneider's penchant for trading down or out of the round completely, the Seahawks have only made seven first-round selections over the past decade. What does that mean for this year's draft?

Corbin Smith

Going Virtual, Seahawks Add 9 Players in Live Stream Mock Draft

Simulating the process general managers, coaches, and scouts will be forced to do during this month's NFL Draft, reporter Corbin Smith uses streaming software to conduct a seven-round mock draft.

Corbin Smith

by

HoneyBadger

Contest! Let's beat the Coronavirus together!

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

WATCH: Latest Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Helps Student Land Internship with NFLPA

In the ultimate act of kindness, Wright helped a current Mississippi State student land her dream internship with the NFLPA.

Landon Buford

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Ross Blacklock

Even after re-signing Jarran Reed earlier this offseason, the Seahawks remain in the market for versatile, athletic interior defensive linemen. If they chose to go that route early in the draft, Blacklock could be an excellent scheme fit.

Nick Lee

Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer Excited to Get Started with Greg Olsen

While training camp isn't slated to begin for another few months, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brain Schottenheimer can't wait for the chance to draw up plays for Olsen in 2020.

Thomas Hall10