Mastering Mental Game, Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett Gearing Up for Unique Season

As a sixth year veteran who has now played for three NFL teams, Phillip Dorsett isn't a stranger when it comes to learning a new playbook and developing a rapport with a new quarterback.

But like the rest of the NFL, Dorsett currently finds himself in a challenging situation trying to get acclimated without the benefit of on-field work or in-person meetings thanks to the coronavirus. Instead, he's digesting as much as he can during two hour virtual offseason sessions four days a week with his new coaches and teammates.

"Obviously this season is probably going to be the hardest because you don't have the physical aspects of it when you come in," Dorsett commented. "You don't really get to meet anyone physically. Everything is virtual, everything is online. It's tough, but at the end of the day, you gotta do what you can do, control what you can control, and make the best of it."

After considering an offer from Seattle last offseason, Dorsett opted to stay in New England on a one-year deal. One year later, even without taking a free agent visit to the Pacific Northwest, he wasn't about to "make that mistake again" and pass up another opportunity to catch passes from Russell Wilson.

Citing the Seahawks as the best fit for him, familiarity with the coaching staff also played a role in his decision, as he will be reunited with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and assistant coach Sanjay Lal. Both coaches previously worked with him in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately, the former first-round pick out of Miami hasn't been able to team up with Wilson or Schottenheimer just yet, relying on text messages, Zoom, and other forms of communication to stay in touch. From a physical standpoint, he's resorted to staying in shape at home while training with his sister, who is a bodybuilder.

"We all know it's unfortunate right now we can't meet up and actually go through drills on the field," Dorsett said. "But that's the way everything just has to be mentally. This game is a big part mental too, so right now, the physical part you have to deal with on your own, but the mental part is something that - you have to own it."

While circumstances aren't ideal for anyone trying to prepare for a season with uncertainty clouding over it, Dorsett isn't concerned about being ready whenever teams are given the green light, in large part due to his past experiences with the Patriots.

Playing for legendary coach Bill Belichick, Dorsett "learned a lot of ball," including how to read coverages by studying opposing defenses with quarterback Tom Brady and coordinator Josh McDaniels. Seattle runs many of the same offensive concepts as New England and echoing new teammate Greg Olsen, it will come down to mastering different terminology.

"I'm a good learner when it comes virtually," Dorsett stated. "Cause I write a lot of stuff down and I always over-read my stuff. I think me being in New England definitely helped me for my foreseeable future."

Once Dorsett finally can take the field donning a Seahawks helmet for the first time, he's looking forward to the chance to play with Wilson, who he long admired from afar as one of the NFL's top-tier signal callers. In particular, the speedy receiver is fired up about the possibilities connecting on downfield strikes from the six-time Pro Bowler, who is one of the league's premier deep ball passers.

"You see it on display every weekend. It's the perfect deep ball," Dorsett smiled. "He has the arm strength, he has the touch to get it anywhere, so I would definitely say it was one of those things that attracted me to Seattle."

Like the rest of his teammates, Dorsett is doing everything in his power to maximize this unique offseason in preparation for whenever teams can return to the field. A true student of the game, he'll continue drawing up plays and sharpening his mental approach to the best of his ability.

Considering who will be throwing to him and the ideal scheme fit for his talents, he's confident when that time comes, he'll be ready to make an immediate impact and potentially enjoy his best season with the Seahawks.

"I think I've been getting better every year and... the way I work, the way I go about things, I don't take anything for granted. I'm blessed to be in my sixth year. A lot of guys don't make it to their sixth year. I'm gonna keep working and see where it takes me."