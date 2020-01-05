Mike Iupati Ruled Out for Seahawks Wild Card Game

Looking to win a road playoff game for the first time in four tries, the Seahawks will have to face off against the Eagles in the wild card round without three starters on the offensive line.

Already minus center Justin Britt and left tackle Duane Brown, who is recovering from minor knee surgery, guard Mike Iupati was ruled out less than two hours before kickoff due to a neck injury. The veteran has been dealing with neck issues for weeks, but did manage to start the season finale against the 49ers last weekend.

Without Brown and Iupati, Seattle will likely start George Fant at left tackle and Jamarco Jones at left guard. Fant will be making his second consecutive start in Brown’s absence, while Jones replaced D.J. Fluker in the lineup with two starts at right guard earlier this season and performed admirably.

Both players will be tested on the biggest stage by one of the best defensive lines in football featuring All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as well as defensive ends Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, and Vinny Curry.

Away from Seattle’s battered offensive line, the team will also enter Sunday’s wild card game with just four healthy receivers. Malik Turner didn’t pass concussion protocol and will miss a second straight game, while Jaron Brown was ruled out earlier in the day with a knee sprain.

Defensively, linebacker Mychal Kendricks remained on the 53-man roster despite tearing his ACL in the season finale. He’ll be replaced at SAM linebacker by rookie Cody Barton, who will be making his third start of the year.

The Seahawks will be going light along the defensive line, opting to deactivate first-round pick L.J. Collier and rookie defensive tackle Bryan Mone as healthy scratches to close out the inactives list.