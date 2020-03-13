SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seeking a Dual-Threat Backup, Jeff Driskel Could Make Sense for Seahawks

Thomas Hall10

Heading into the offseason, the Seahawks could be in the market once again for a new backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson.

With Geno Smith’s contract set to expire on March 18, Wilson is slated to be the only quarterback under contract for the start of free agency. However, general manager John Schneider will undoubtedly look to add at least one new signal-caller to the team win coming months, with a preference for mobile signal callers.

In fact, Seattle already started its search for a new backup quarterback this spring. Last Saturday, ESPN announcer Steve Levy reported that the Seahawks had scouts in attendance to observe Houston Roughnecks standout quarterback P.J. Walker.

Along with Walker, who’s proven to be a dual-threat weapon this season in the XFL, the Seahawks could have some interest in former Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel this offseason.

Last season with Detroit, the soon-to-be 27-year old stepped in for the injured Matthew Stafford for three games until his season was ended with a hamstring injury. During those three contests, the fourth-year pro completed just 62 of his 105 pass attempts, posting a pedestrian 59 percent completion rate.

Despite Driskel’s poor completion percentage, however, he threw for 685 yards and threw four touchdowns as Detroit’s starting quarterback. In addition, the former Florida and Louisiana Tech product was pleasantly productive as a runner during the 2019 campaign.

In total, Driskel rushed 22 times for 151 yards and he recorded his third career rushing touchdown last season. The 6-foot-4 quarterback also averaged 6.9 yards per carry and produced 25 yards after contact.

While Driskel’s running ability provided the Lions with a boost minus Stafford, his turnover numbers did make him a liability in the passing game. Overall, the former sixth-round selection from the 2016 NFL Draft threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in limited game action.

Furthermore, Driskel also posted a poor 75.3 percent passer rating along with a 44.7 QBR rating per ESPN.

Still, despite the Florida native’s concerning turnover traits and his inconsistent accuracy with the football, Driskel is expected to have several suitors when free agency opens. His performance as a runner is a trait that could attract the Seahawks’ attention this offseason.

While a player like Walker may have more upside than Driskel, the XFL MVP front-runner should garner tons of interest from prospective teams. Given the fact Wilson hasn't missed a game in his NFL career, Seattle seems unlikely to outbid other teams for his services to hold a clipboard on the sideline.

Regardless of which route Schneider and the Seahawks take, whether they re-sign Smith or go a different direction, it’s becoming evidently clear they’ll continue targeting mobile backup quarterbacks over the next few months.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another prediction on Clowney from a great resource in Joel Corry.

Corbin Smith

Report: Veteran TE Jordan Reed Visits Seahawks

While most major sporting events have come to a halt due to the coronavirus, business continues to roll as usual for Seattle with the talented, oft-injured Reed being the latest free agent to meet with team representatives.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

Bringing two former first-round picks into the fold and promoting several current coaches, Seattle finalized its staff for the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

Michael Bennett Would 'Love to End' Career with Seahawks

After spending each of the last two seasons away from Seattle, Michael Bennett would definitely be interested in finishing his career in the Pacific Northwest.

Thomas Hall10

Revisiting Seahawks Past Compensatory Draft Picks

On Tuesday, the NFL awarded Seattle with three compensatory draft picks. How has the organization fared with these picks with general manager John Schneider at the helm?

Corbin Smith

Austin Davis, Dave Canales Earn Promotions on Seahawks' Coaching Staff

To prevent both coaches from departing for other teams, Seattle promoted Dave Canales to passing game coordinator and moved Austin Davis to quarterback coach as his replacement.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Awarded 3 Compensatory Picks for 2020 NFL Draft

After losing several starters in free agency last March, including safety Earl Thomas, Seattle received three compensatory picks for the 2020 draft from the NFL on Tuesday, increasing its total pick count to eight.

Corbin Smith

by

Fan*56

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Receives Lombardi Cancer Foundation Award of Excellence

Wilson received the prestigious award for his philanthropy work at Seattle Children's Hospital, where he spends every Tuesday during the season visiting children in the pediatric cancer unit.

Landon Buford

L.J. Collier 'Really Excited' for Sophomore Season with Seahawks

Coming off a rookie season that was a disappointment in every sense of the word, Collier will enter Seattle's offseason workouts with plenty to prove and hopes to rebound after a "funky" ankle injury set him back in 2019.

Corbin Smith

by

Dillon88

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off in less than 10 days. Which offensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith