Seeking a Dual-Threat Backup, Jeff Driskel Could Make Sense for Seahawks

Heading into the offseason, the Seahawks could be in the market once again for a new backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson.

With Geno Smith’s contract set to expire on March 18, Wilson is slated to be the only quarterback under contract for the start of free agency. However, general manager John Schneider will undoubtedly look to add at least one new signal-caller to the team win coming months, with a preference for mobile signal callers.

In fact, Seattle already started its search for a new backup quarterback this spring. Last Saturday, ESPN announcer Steve Levy reported that the Seahawks had scouts in attendance to observe Houston Roughnecks standout quarterback P.J. Walker.

Along with Walker, who’s proven to be a dual-threat weapon this season in the XFL, the Seahawks could have some interest in former Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel this offseason.

Last season with Detroit, the soon-to-be 27-year old stepped in for the injured Matthew Stafford for three games until his season was ended with a hamstring injury. During those three contests, the fourth-year pro completed just 62 of his 105 pass attempts, posting a pedestrian 59 percent completion rate.

Despite Driskel’s poor completion percentage, however, he threw for 685 yards and threw four touchdowns as Detroit’s starting quarterback. In addition, the former Florida and Louisiana Tech product was pleasantly productive as a runner during the 2019 campaign.

In total, Driskel rushed 22 times for 151 yards and he recorded his third career rushing touchdown last season. The 6-foot-4 quarterback also averaged 6.9 yards per carry and produced 25 yards after contact.

While Driskel’s running ability provided the Lions with a boost minus Stafford, his turnover numbers did make him a liability in the passing game. Overall, the former sixth-round selection from the 2016 NFL Draft threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in limited game action.

Furthermore, Driskel also posted a poor 75.3 percent passer rating along with a 44.7 QBR rating per ESPN.

Still, despite the Florida native’s concerning turnover traits and his inconsistent accuracy with the football, Driskel is expected to have several suitors when free agency opens. His performance as a runner is a trait that could attract the Seahawks’ attention this offseason.

While a player like Walker may have more upside than Driskel, the XFL MVP front-runner should garner tons of interest from prospective teams. Given the fact Wilson hasn't missed a game in his NFL career, Seattle seems unlikely to outbid other teams for his services to hold a clipboard on the sideline.

Regardless of which route Schneider and the Seahawks take, whether they re-sign Smith or go a different direction, it’s becoming evidently clear they’ll continue targeting mobile backup quarterbacks over the next few months.