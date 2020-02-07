Multiple Seahawks Secure Salary Guarantees

In what has become an annual tradition for the Seahawks, the Friday after the Super Bowl remains an important vesting date for several contract guarantees.

Per OverTheCap.com's contract trigger calendar, four veteran Seahawks will see at least a portion of their base salaries for the 2020 season become fully guaranteed today.

· Russell Wilson: $18 million base salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed.

· Bobby Wagner: $10.75 million base salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed.

· Tyler Lockett: $5.093 million of 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

· Jason Myers: $1.5 million of 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

If Seattle would have released any of the above four players prior to Friday’s vesting date, the team would’ve voided those guarantees and created substantial cap room. But the top three players on the list are critical components for the team’s success and obviously never were in danger of becoming cap casualties, while the team has maintained confidence in Myers despite a rocky 2019 season.

The Seahawks incorporate this type of language into contracts because the organization typically doesn’t fully guarantee money after the first year of the deal. As noted by ESPN reporter Brady Henderson, the front office held firm on that policy even when negotiating with Wilson last spring, finalizing his record-breaking extension by offering him a $65 million signing bonus.

Along with Wilson, Wagner, Lockett, and Myers receiving their full guarantees for next season, tackle Duane Brown and linebacker K.J. Wright are scheduled to earn $1 million roster bonuses on March 22.