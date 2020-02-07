SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Multiple Seahawks Secure Salary Guarantees

CorbinSmithNFL

In what has become an annual tradition for the Seahawks, the Friday after the Super Bowl remains an important vesting date for several contract guarantees.

Per OverTheCap.com's contract trigger calendar, four veteran Seahawks will see at least a portion of their base salaries for the 2020 season become fully guaranteed today.

· Russell Wilson: $18 million base salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed.

· Bobby Wagner: $10.75 million base salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed.

· Tyler Lockett: $5.093 million of 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

· Jason Myers: $1.5 million of 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

If Seattle would have released any of the above four players prior to Friday’s vesting date, the team would’ve voided those guarantees and created substantial cap room. But the top three players on the list are critical components for the team’s success and obviously never were in danger of becoming cap casualties, while the team has maintained confidence in Myers despite a rocky 2019 season.

The Seahawks incorporate this type of language into contracts because the organization typically doesn’t fully guarantee money after the first year of the deal. As noted by ESPN reporter Brady Henderson, the front office held firm on that policy even when negotiating with Wilson last spring, finalizing his record-breaking extension by offering him a $65 million signing bonus.

Along with Wilson, Wagner, Lockett, and Myers receiving their full guarantees for next season, tackle Duane Brown and linebacker K.J. Wright are scheduled to earn $1 million roster bonuses on March 22.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another former Detroit Lion joinin the Seahawks secondary?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks LB Cody Barton Ready to Compete for Starting Job in 2020

Following a strong finish to his rookie campaign in Seattle, Cody Barton is primed to take over as Seattle's next starting strongside linebacker.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Tight End

Seattle will gladly welcome back starter Will Dissly, but as indicated by reported interest in veteran Greg Olsen, the team is looking to add reinforcements at a position that was ravaged by injuries in 2019.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

lp47rw3

Locked On Seahawks (2/6/20) - Pre-NFL Combine Seven-Round Mock Draft

Making selections for each of Seattle's eight picks, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang conduct their first mock draft of the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

A mock with a #Seahawks trade down in the first round... Already more accurate than most for that reason alone!

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Banking on L.J. Collier Following Rasheem Green's Footsteps

After enduring a challenging rookie season, Seattle remains hopeful Collier will have a similar second-year breakout to teammate Rasheem Green and contribute at multiple positions in 2020.

CorbinSmithNFL

Veteran TE Greg Olsen Scheduled to Visit with Seahawks

With plenty of uncertainty at the tight end position heading into the offseason, the Seahawks are looking into potentially signing Olsen, who would add another reliable receiving weapon to the offensive arsenal.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Johnny Football

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: EDGE Defender

Seattle hopes to re-sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney, but adding additional edge rushers will be important for a team that finished second-to-last in the NFL in sacks in 2019.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/5/20) - How Should Seahawks Proceed at Cornerback?

Shaquill Griffin made the Pro Bowl in 2019, but questions loom about fellow starter Tre Flowers and the rest of Seattle's cornerback group heading into the offseason.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/4/20) - Examining Greg Olsen's Potential Fit in Seattle

Since announcing he was parting ways with the Panthers, Olsen has been linked to the Seahawks. Is he the right fit?

CorbinSmithNFL