Mychal Kendricks Rejoins Seahawks, Signs with Practice Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

After visiting with the team earlier this month, veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks will officially rejoining the Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kendricks has agreed to sign with Seattle's practice squad and hopes to have the opportunity to be elevated to the active roster once he's back in football shape and ready to play.

Kendricks, 30, recently had his sentencing hearing for an insider trading conviction postponed again, as the proceeding was moved to January. This opened the door for him to play during the 2020 season after several teams passed on the opportunity to sign him earlier this year.

Now in his ninth season, Kendricks started 14 games at strongside linebacker for the Seahawks last season, producing 71 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and an interception. Weeks after dealing with a hamstring injury, he tore his ACL in the team's season finale against the 49ers and underwent reconstructive knee surgery shortly after.

Cleared to return to football activities in June, Kendricks visited with the Raiders during training camp in August but left without signing a contract. He's remained unsigned through the first six weeks of the season.

As far as his potential fit returning to Seattle, the decision to re-sign Kendricks is a bit of a peculiar one given the depth the team has at the position and creates more questions than answers.

The Seahawks used a first-round pick on Jordyn Brooks in April and after missing two games with a knee sprain, coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic about him returning to action after the bye week. With him sidelined, second-year linebacker Cody Barton has started the past two games and produced 17 tackles in wins over the Dolphins and Vikings.

With this latest move to re-sign Kendricks, Brooks may not be as healthy as indicated a couple of weeks ago and/or Seattle hasn't been happy with Barton's overall play. Either way, it's evident the team believes they need extra insurance at the position and Carroll has always been a big fan of the veteran linebacker dating back to the 2012 NFL Draft.

Now, Kendricks will have a chance to show he's fully healthy and depending on the health of Brooks and other factors, a promotion to the 53-man roster in the near future could be in the cards.

