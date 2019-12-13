Mychal Kendricks Ruled Out, 4 Seahawks Questionable vs. Panthers

Still recovering from a hamstring injury, the Seahawks will be without starting strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks for Sunday’s important Week 15 contest against the Panthers.

Kendricks originally suffered the injury during practice two weeks ago, but he did manage to play limited snaps against the Vikings in Week 13. He was held out against the Rams last Sunday and will be replaced by rookie Cody Barton in the starting lineup for a second consecutive week.

Barton recorded four tackles and a pass deflection in his first NFL start and despite leaving briefly with knee and ankle injuries of his own, he returned to game action and has been a full participant at practice this week.

Among other notable injury updates, the Seahawks listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end Ziggy Ansah, tight end Luke Willson, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin as questionable to play on Sunday.

Dealing with a core muscle injury, Clowney missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with the flu. It remains to be seen whether he will practice on Friday, but the Seahawks are hoping he can turn the corner and travel to Carolina.

As for Ansah, he’s still recovering from a stinger suffered in Seattle’s win over Minnesota. With coach Pete Carroll citing strength issues, the Seahawks didn’t play him against the Rams and he’ll be a game time decision.

Willson hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring against the 49ers in Week 10 and though he’s itching to return, the organization has been cautious about bringing him back too quickly. After sitting out three games, this may be his best chance to get back in uniform.

Griffin apparently tweaked his hamstring during last week’s loss in Los Angeles and after being limited on Wednesday, he sat out Thursday’s practice. If he’s unable to play, Akeem King would slide into his spot and Ugo Amadi would likely take over as Seattle’s nickel cornerback.