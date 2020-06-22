SeahawkMaven
Nearing Free Agency, Seahawks RB Chris Carson Changes Representation

Corbin Smith

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Seahawks running back Chris Carson has officially changed agencies.

Previously a client of Dream Point Sports during his first three NFL seasons, Carson will now be represented by Octagon, who also represents defensive tackle Poona Ford. The switch comes at a time when the former seventh-round pick is eligible to negotiate a contract extension with Seattle.

Carson, 25, has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons, including recording a career-best 1,230 yards in 2019. Since bursting onto the scene as a surprise starter during his injury-shortened rookie campaign, he's amassed 2,589 rushing yards, 64 receptions, and 19 total touchdowns.

Finishing in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards each of the past two seasons, Carson will be seeking a lucrative pay raise on a new contract. After meeting playing time requirements for the NFL's Proven Performance Escalator as part of the league's collective bargaining agreement, he will earn a base salary of $2.133 million in 2020.

Per a source, Carson would prefer to stay with the Seahawks and loves everything the organization stands for. On the field, his bruising, physical running style has been perfectly suited for the team's offensive scheme and endeared him to the coaching staff as well as the fan base. Though soft spoken, he's also a popular player in the locker room and leads by example.

When it comes to handing Carson a potential long-term deal, Seattle will have to consider his production, prior injury history, and the notoriously short shelf life at the position. He has finished two of his prior three seasons on injured reserve and recent history suggests signing backs to a second contract can backfire.

As just one example, the Rams handed Todd Gurley a four-year, $60 million extension before the 2018 season. Less than two years later, the franchise released him in March, absorbing a dead cap hit of $20 million spread out over multiple seasons.

However, few teams prioritize running the football more than the Seahawks and there's no question Carson has been one of the league's best workhorses over the past two seasons. If he has another stellar season and eclipses 1,000 yards once again, general manager John Schneider has already shown he will pay top-tier running backs.

Back in 2012, coming off his second straight 1,000-plus yard campaign in Seattle, Marshawn Lynch received a four-year, $31 million deal. He wound up rushing for over 1,200 yards in the first two years of the new contract and led the league in rushing touchdowns both seasons, making the contract a justified investment.

With Octagon now representing him, Carson could push for a similar deal to the one Lynch signed, potentially asking for more money per year on a shorter deal. But in a depressed market at the running back position, it remains unclear how the Seahawks or other teams will value him.

As the season approaches, it will be worth monitoring whether the change in agency leads to an extension before the 2020 season begins, as Schneider has been known to make such deals at the start of training camp in the past.

