Nearing NFL Debut, Seahawks Veterans Guiding Rookie LB Jordyn Brooks

Without a preseason, rookies across the NFL weren't able to participate in any exhibition games against other opponents and were limited to intrasquad scrimmages last month. As a result, players like Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks will be experiencing their first game at the next level during the team's season opener.

Selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brooks made a strong impression with the Seahawks throughout training camp and appears to be ready to showcase his talents against the Falcons in Week 1. While his role is still being determined, the former Texas Tech standout is expected to begin his career at the weakside linebacker spot, but he could also split time between all three positions as well.

Though mentoring a talented young prospect might seem weird or awkward for some players, linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t carry that same mindset when it comes to his profession. Attempting to help all his teammates succeed, the six-time Pro Bowler admitted he and teammate K.J. Wright have continued serving as leaders this summer, assisting Brooks and all the other rookies with any questions or concerns they’ve had.

“We understand that it’s a business and I think from the moment me and K.J. [Wright] kind of start becoming veterans we’ve really been the same. I feel like my whole goal is to try to help somebody feed their families,” Wagner explained. “So if I can help them feed their family that’s my mindset, so Jordyn is no different, giving him all the knowledge that I have, any question that he has for me I’m helping him and same with K.J.

“K.J.’s been helping him as well because we want to see everybody win because at the end of the day it’s still bigger than football, and he made his dream come true and has the opportunity to provide for his family, and if we can help him do that we all for that.”

While Brooks has been competing against Wright for playing time over the last few weeks and will likely replace him in the near future, the 31-year old has still been helping the youngster on and off the field, which speaks volumes about the former fourth-round pick’s character and professionalism.

Citing how rookies are supposed to act in the locker room, Wagner jokingly explained how all rookies should never say anything and they should just be “quiet all the time" during their inaugural campaigns. Adding to that, the 30-year old described that if a player has an ‘r’ beside their name, they should "never speak and just listen to your vets.”

In all seriousness, the five-time First-Team All-Pro has really enjoyed having Brooks around and been pleased with his performance since reporting in early August. In particular, the Texas native made a solid impression during Seattle’s three mock games, spotlighting his dynamic skills in coverage and as a rusher.

Referencing the 22-year old’s progress, Wagner described the growth he has witnessed from Brooks during training camp, admitting the former Red Raider has improved each day since arriving to the Pacific Northwest. While there’s no telling how the rookie linebacker will perform in actual game action, the future Hall of Famer believes Brooks will be ready for the challenge whenever he steps onto the field in Atlanta.

“I think from the moment he walked in… I think he’s grown, every day I’ve been really impressed,” Wagner detailed. “He’s been flying around, especially in some of our mock games that we had, flying around making plays. Whenever his number is called, I really feel like he’ll be ready.”