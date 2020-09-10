SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Nearing NFL Debut, Seahawks Veterans Guiding Rookie LB Jordyn Brooks

Thomas Hall10

Without a preseason, rookies across the NFL weren't able to participate in any exhibition games against other opponents and were limited to intrasquad scrimmages last month. As a result, players like Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks will be experiencing their first game at the next level during the team's season opener.

Selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brooks made a strong impression with the Seahawks throughout training camp and appears to be ready to showcase his talents against the Falcons in Week 1. While his role is still being determined, the former Texas Tech standout is expected to begin his career at the weakside linebacker spot, but he could also split time between all three positions as well.

Though mentoring a talented young prospect might seem weird or awkward for some players, linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t carry that same mindset when it comes to his profession. Attempting to help all his teammates succeed, the six-time Pro Bowler admitted he and teammate K.J. Wright have continued serving as leaders this summer, assisting Brooks and all the other rookies with any questions or concerns they’ve had.

“We understand that it’s a business and I think from the moment me and K.J. [Wright] kind of start becoming veterans we’ve really been the same. I feel like my whole goal is to try to help somebody feed their families,” Wagner explained. “So if I can help them feed their family that’s my mindset, so Jordyn is no different, giving him all the knowledge that I have, any question that he has for me I’m helping him and same with K.J.

“K.J.’s been helping him as well because we want to see everybody win because at the end of the day it’s still bigger than football, and he made his dream come true and has the opportunity to provide for his family, and if we can help him do that we all for that.”

While Brooks has been competing against Wright for playing time over the last few weeks and will likely replace him in the near future, the 31-year old has still been helping the youngster on and off the field, which speaks volumes about the former fourth-round pick’s character and professionalism.

Citing how rookies are supposed to act in the locker room, Wagner jokingly explained how all rookies should never say anything and they should just be “quiet all the time" during their inaugural campaigns. Adding to that, the 30-year old described that if a player has an ‘r’ beside their name, they should "never speak and just listen to your vets.”

In all seriousness, the five-time First-Team All-Pro has really enjoyed having Brooks around and been pleased with his performance since reporting in early August. In particular, the Texas native made a solid impression during Seattle’s three mock games, spotlighting his dynamic skills in coverage and as a rusher.

Referencing the 22-year old’s progress, Wagner described the growth he has witnessed from Brooks during training camp, admitting the former Red Raider has improved each day since arriving to the Pacific Northwest. While there’s no telling how the rookie linebacker will perform in actual game action, the future Hall of Famer believes Brooks will be ready for the challenge whenever he steps onto the field in Atlanta.

“I think from the moment he walked in… I think he’s grown, every day I’ve been really impressed,” Wagner detailed. “He’s been flying around, especially in some of our mock games that we had, flying around making plays. Whenever his number is called, I really feel like he’ll be ready.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Wilson, Brian Schottenheimer, and Seahawks Completion Percentage Above Expectation

Over the past two years, many fans have pointed to analytics to argue the Seahawks offensive attack forces Wilson into unnecessary difficult throws. But digging deeper into the data, is that really the case? Analyst Matty Brown investigates the analytical conundrum.

Matty F. Brown

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Following Justin Britt's Footsteps, Ethan Pocic Ready to Shine at Center for Seahawks

Two injury-marred seasons led to many writing off Pocic heading into the final year of his rookie deal with the Seahawks. After finally finding his way back to his best position, the former second-round pick has redeemed himself thus far and hopes to bring stability to a revamped offensive line.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Add Defensive Line Depth, Sign Anthony Rush to Practice Squad

With Seattle only carrying three defensive tackles on the roster currently, the 350-pound Rush will have a chance to quickly impress and earn a promotion after flashing in limited action with Philadelphia as a rookie.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

After Unusual Training Camp, Seahawks 'Pumped' to Face Falcons in Opener

After wrapping up a unique training camp, a confident Seahawks squad looks ready to face off against the Falcons in Sunday's opener. Finally having a chance to play another team, players and coaches can't wait to step onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thomas Hall10

Surprised by Promotion, Penny Hart Eager to Prove Worth with Seahawks

Though he was caught off guard by the news he would be jumping up to Seattle's active roster, following a stellar first training camp with the team, Hart remains confident he will be able to take advantage of his opportunity.

CorbinSmithNFL

Could Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Mimic Julio Jones' Jump in Year 2?

After a spectacular rookie season in which he nearly reached 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Seahawks, will Metcalf elevate his game towards superstardom as Jones did in his second season with the Falcons?

Nick Lee

Seahawks Lose Jadeveon Clowney to Titans, Leaving Massive Void on Defensive Line

Over the past six months, Seattle had countless opportunities to lock up their most prized free agent. But after letting him reportedly walk for $15 million, it's clear re-signing him wasn't a top priority. When it's all said and done, will they regret it?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

HappyFunDeath

Despite Losing Jadeveon Clowney, Pete Carroll Encouraged by Seahawks' Pass Rush Options

Critics will argue the Seahawks didn't do near enough to offset the departure of Clowney during free agency and the NFL draft. But as he's been all offseason long, coach Pete Carroll remains bullish on the team's pass rush despite the lack of star power off the edge.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

potterhawk

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Week 1 Offers Potential Bargains

Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season is always a crapshoot. But coming off an offseason without OTAs or a preseason, things are a lot more difficult. Thankfully, the Seahawks matchup against the Falcons offers several interesting choices.

Colby Patnode

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Promote Penny Hart from Practice Squad, Waive John Ursua

In a bit of a surprising move, the Seahawks elevated Hart from the practice squad to replace Ursua on the active roster with just five days left until the season opener in Atlanta.

CorbinSmithNFL